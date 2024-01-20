“This Game has the Highest Cuteness to Corruption Ratio Ever” – Fans Loose Their Minds As You Can Catch NPCs and Sell Them For Money in Palworld

At this point, anyone can tell the idea behind the “Pokemon with Guns” game. It does well to not copy the Pokemon franchise completely and instead make monsters that feel authentic and different. There are a myriad of activities one can carry out in the game. The base premise is to use “Pals” to do your bidding, ranging from farming, fighting, and more. However, this was only limited to Pals up until now when a clip showing a streamer catching an NPC resulted in fans losing their minds over Palworld.

Fans Loose Their Minds As You Can Catch NPCs and Sell Them For Money in Palworld

Most people who will download Palworld want to experience a world of Pokemon. The so-called “Pokemon with Guns” is also a fun shooter and action game disguised as a survival game. Being a survival game, resource gathering and collecting is a huge part of the game. Buying and selling in games is common and the developers at Palworld made it pretty clear that players would be able to sell Pals, even eat them.

However, they did not reveal that players could actually catch NPCs and even sell them. The clip above showcases streamer ‘JayRock’ catching an NPC mercenary in Palworld at the request of his chat and trying to see if he could sell it. His reaction says it all as no one thought he would be able to catch an active NPC trying to cause harm to the player. It makes for a hilarious moment on stream although we do understand if it offends some people.

Selling NPCs is never an option in video games and this is the first time any game is incorporating that in recent memory. However, in the chaotic good way that the game is structured, it makes for a hilarious feature that fans will laugh at.

What Can Pals Do in the Game?

Palworld has tons of utility assigned to the Pals and depends on them a ton if you want to advance. Certain Pals function better at your base and certain ones exceed expectations in battle, one must choose wisely depending on their traits. Each Pal comes with a set of stats and active and passive abilities.

They also have work sustainability skills which are survival skills ranging from farming, gathering, mining, planting, kindling, and so on. All of these stats together make up a Pal. Players must check each Pal’s stats out before getting them in your collection. That being said, there are some Pals which are miles better than the other ones. We have listed the best of the best in Palworld below for your convenience.

Mammorest

Anubis

Lovander

Surfent

Woolipop

Mozzarina

Lifmunk

These pals will help you out in fighting, farming, and traversal portions of the game. Make sure to prioritize these when you log into the game for the first time. These Pals can make your playthrough in Palworld a whole lot easier.