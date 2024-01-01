EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC: How to Complete This Challenge in Ultimate Team?

To celebrate the new year, EA FC 24 has released the EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC. This gives fans a fantastic opportunity to obtain some incredible special-grade Ultimate Team cards. So, we’re here with everything you need to know to finish the SBC.

Squad Building Challenges are an important component of EA FC Ultimate Team. It enables players to obtain high-rated or special cards without relying on their luck to get one from packs. Electronic Arts releases various SBCs each year to make the multiplayer mode more exciting for fans.

What Is 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC?



The 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick is a unique SBC introduced in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This challenge allows fans to get their hands on the Base or Triple Threat edition of the Hero cards.

All the cards available via this SBC would have a rating above 86, which eliminates the chances of getting a lower-rated Hero card. It would help fans get rare cards that usually sell for a high price in the Transfer Market.

How to complete this SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Unlike most SBCs, Electronic Arts made the 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC simple for fans. To complete this newly added challenge, they would have to assemble a squad of eleven players. However, fans must meet certain requirements while assembling their squads.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the starting lineup.

The starting lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

To build the required squad, fans would need to spend at least 70,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. They can also complete the challenge with fewer coins by using untradeable or spare cards from their collections. If they run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

Top 10 most rare drops from 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC

Although the rewards for completing 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC are limited to Base and Triple Threat Heroes over 86-rated, there are many exciting cards available to fans. The following are the rarest drops that fans can get their hands on via this SBC.

David Ginola Triple Threat Hero (90-rated LM)

(90-rated LM) Morientes Triple Threat Hero (90-rated ST)

(90-rated ST) Diego Forlan Triple Threat Hero (89-rated ST)

(89-rated ST) Lucimar da Silva Ferreira Hero (89-rated CB)

(89-rated CB) Jurgen Kohler Hero (89-rated CB)

(89-rated CB) Gianluca Vialli Hero (89-rated ST)

(89-rated ST) Abedi Pele Hero (89-rated CAM)

(89-rated CAM) Jean-Pierre Papin Hero (89-rated ST)

(89-rated ST) Enzo Francescoli Hero (88-rated CF)

(88-rated CF) Wesley SneijderHero (88-rated CAM)

That’s all you need to know about the current 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC. EA FC 24 fans should remember to complete this challenge before it expires from the Ultimate Team.