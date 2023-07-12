FIFA 23 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flashback SBC: How to get this new Ultimate Team card?

Amidst the hype of the Level Up promo, EA Sports has released the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flashback card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Here is everything that fans need to know about this new special FUT card before they try to acquire it.

The Flashback is a unique series of cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that promotes the best season of a soccer star in their career. The latest addition to this unique series is the Gabonese striker Aubameyang for his successful 2016/17 season.

Aubameyang gave many stellar performances for big-name clubs like Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona. Among those, his best performance is undoubtedly with Dortmund in the 2016/17 season. So his new Flashback card released by EA Sports celebrates this very spectacular season in Ultimate Team.

About the FIFA 23 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flashback

The Chelsea star has a decent base FUT card, as it’s an 85-rated Rare Gold one. Many players use this card in their primary squad. But now EA Sports has released the Flashback edition that has even better stats. This new exclusive card has a rating over 94 with the following stats.

Pace – 97



Shooting – 94



Passing – 88



Dribbling – 93



Defending – 45

Physicality – 87

Aubameyan’s Flashback card lists him as a Striker (ST), the same position he plays in real life. He further has 5-Star Skills and a 4-Star Weak Foot. These mind-blowing stats and features will help the Gabonese forward to score multiple goals in Ultimate Team matches.

How will fans finish this new FIFA 23 Flashback SBC?

EA Sports has divided the Squad Building Challenge to obtain this Chelsea striker into four parts. However, it won’t be easy for them to complete this challenge. They must build four starting lineups of eleven players while following some requirements, which makes it challenging.

Tactical Emulation

A Chelsea player should be part of the lineup.

A Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating for this lineup should be more than 82.

Top Form

A Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating for this lineup should be more than 87.

Premier League

A Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating for this lineup should be more than 89.

90-rated squad

The overall rating for this lineup should be more than 90.

FIFA 23 fans might spend over 350,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the fodder for this Flashback card. It is quite a large amount to spend on this challenge. So fans can lower this amount by using spare FUT cards from their collection. If there is a shortage of cards and coins, they can participate in FUT matches to earn more.

That’s all fans need to know about the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flashback card. But they should complete it before EA Sports remove it from the game. If you find this guide helpful, read about the Kiliann Sildillia Level Up card by visiting here.