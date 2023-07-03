FIFA 23 Lisandro Martinez Shapeshifters SBC: How to acquire this World Cup winner’s card?

If FIFA 23 fans thought the Ultimate Team couldn’t get any better, EA proved them wrong by releasing a new special FUT card. The Lisandro Martinez Shapeshifters card is currently available in Ultimate Team. Here is everything about this item that fans must know.

The Shapeshifters is a unique FIFA 23 Ultimate Team campaign where selected FUT player cards receive a significant boost with new traits, skills, and positions. The Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez is the latest addition to the Shapeshifters.

The Argentine is one of the best defenders in the world and is also the current World Champion. But he failed to make it to the initial team of Shapeshifters. EA Sports eventually included him in this unique campaign, but his Shapeshifters card is an exclusive Squad Building Challenge reward.

About the FIFA 23 Lisandro Martinez Shapeshifters

This Argentine center-back has an 81-rated case FUT card of Rare Gold quality. It is already a decent card that many players use in their early Ultimate Team journey. But EA Sports provided him with a higher-rated Shapeshifters card. This new Lisandro Martinez card has a rating of 94 with the following mind-blowing stats:

Pace – 95

Shooting – 91

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 94

Defending – 78

Physicality – 86

The Shapeshifters series converted the Argentine from being a Center-Back (CB) to a Right Winger (RW). Further, the Manchester United star has 5-Star Skills and a 4-Star Weak Foot to swiftly move past the opposition’s defense and bury the ball in the back of the net.

How to complete this Shapeshifters SBC?

EA Sports did try to make the Lisandro Martinez Shapeshifters SBC as complicated as many other in-game challenges. They only divided this Squad Building Challenge into two segments. However, fans must follow some requirements that can make this SBC little challenging.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating of the squad should be over 87.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating of the squad should be over 88.

To complete this SBC, fans might spend over 230,000 FUT coins at the Transfer Market to create the fodder. But they can use a lower amount to accomplish this challenge by using spare cards from their collection. If there is a shortage of coins and cards, they can participate in FUT matches to earn more.

Fans should complete this Lisandro Martinez Shapeshifters SBC before the developers remove it from FIFA 23. After acquiring this one, they can also read about the Gavi Shapeshifters card by clicking here.