FIFA 23 Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC: How to acquire this Ultimate Team card?

EA Sports introduced the Vitinha Shapeshifter SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Hence, fans now have the opportunity to get their hands on a new special FUT card. Here is everything related to this new card and challenge here.

The Shapeshifters is a new FIFA 23 Ultimate Team card series. Unlike other special card series, Shapeshifters improves the stats along with providing new skills, abilities, playing styles, and even new positions. One of the latest additions to this FUT card set is the PSG player Vitinha.

The Portuguese soccer player was not part of the original Shapeshifters team. However, EA Sports later included him in this new card series. This unique in-game item is an exclusive prize for completing a Squad Building Challenge. So fans won’t find it in Ultimate Team packs or the Transfer Market.

About the FIFA 23 Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FUTWIZ/status/1670477147499114497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Vitinha has a Common Gold card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with a rating of 79. But after becoming part of the new Shapeshifters, EA Sports drastically upgraded his overall stats. The Paris Saint-Germain star now has a 91-rated FUT card with the following stats:

Pace – 95

Shooting – 93



Passing – 90

Dribbling – 92

Defending – 68



Physicality – 85

Vitinha plays as a Central Midfielder (CM) or Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM). Even his standard FUT card had him in those positions. However, EA Sports gave him a more offensive role after including him in the Shapeshifters. He can now play as a Striker (ST), Center Forward (CF), or Left Winger (LW). Further, he also received a 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills on the brand-new exclusive FUT card.

How to complete this new FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Shapeshifters SBC?

The FIFA 23 developers kept things simple for the fans to complete by dividing this Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC into two sections. But to finish both segments and get their hands on the special FUT card, fans must create two starting lineups of eleven players while following specific conditions.

Portugal

The lineup should have at least one Portuguese player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 86.

Ligue 1

At least one player from Ligue 1 should be part of the starting lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

Fans will spend over 270,000 FUT coins if they create the fodder for this FIFA 23 Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC from the Transfer Market. But they can save money on this challenge by utilizing spare cards in their possession. Participating in FUT matches is also an excellent way to acquire more coins and cards for completing this challenge.

FIFA 23 players should finish the Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC before EA Sports removes it from Ultimate Team mode.