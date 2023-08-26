FIFA 23 Erling Haaland Premium Futties SBC: How to obtain this special FUT card?

Although FIFA 23 is in its final days, it keeps entertaining fans with new content. EA Sports has recently added Erling Haaland Premium Futties to the Ultimate Team. So here is everything to know about this new in-game item.

The Futties is a special promo for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which celebrates various cards released in the past season. Like every special card, it also provides a significant boost to the players it features. The latest one to join the Futties is Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is one of the most elite attackers at present. He is one of the most-talked-about players because of his incredible performance for Manchester City last season. Once again, there is a lot of hype around him, thanks to his new exclusive card.

About the FIFA 23 Erling Haaland Premium Futties

Haaland has a pretty decent 88-rated FUT card for his default. But over the past season, EA Sports awarded him with many high-rated special editions, including Team of the Season and Award Winner. The latter two were the best until the developers released his 99-rated Premium Futties, which has some incredible stats.

Pace – 99

Shooting – 99

Passing – 88



Dribbling – 94

Defending – 63



Physicality – 99

Being hailed as one of the best strikers, most of Haaland’s stats are over 99. He also has some decent Passing stats. But this is not all, as the Premium Futties also awarded him 5 Star Skills and a 5 Star Weak Foot to become an absolute goal-scoring machine.

Haaland is listed as a Striker (ST) on his Premium Futties card, the position he plays in real life. However, fans can convert him to a Center Forward (CF) to better suit their FUT squad’s formation and strategy.

How to acquire this special FUT card?

Being a 99-rated Premium Futties, EA Sports didn’t go easy with the Squad Building Challenge to acquire this special edition Haaland card. They divided the SBC into 14 segments, where the fans must build various Starting XIs. However, they must meet some requirements while finishing them.

Manchester City

At least one Manchester City player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-rated squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

89-rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

89-rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

89-rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

90-rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

91-rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

92-rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

92-rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

To create the required fodder for this SBC, fans might have to spend more than 1.05 million FUT coins in the Transfer Market. Although the challenge will cost a lot of coins, players can save some by using spare cards from their collection. If these resources are limited, fans can obtain more by playing FUT matches or creating fodder through the repeatable 84×10 SBC.

That's all fans need to know about this new special FUT card.