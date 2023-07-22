FIFA 23 Joselu Player Moments SBC: How to get this new FUT card?

Electronic Arts have unveiled a new special card for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Joselu Player Moments card is now available in the game via Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Here is everything fans need to know about this new special card.

Advertisement

The Player Moments is a unique FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promotion that provides a significant upgrade to selected players to celebrate an outstanding moment from their previous season. The Spanish striker Joselu is the latest Player Moments card.

The 2022/23 season wasn’t great for the Spaniard, as his club Espanyol got relegated to Segunda Division. EA Sports didn’t provide him the Player Moments card for any significant performance for the Catalan club, instead for his loan move to the Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Advertisement

About the FIFA 23 Joselu Player Moments card

The new Real Madrid star has an 83-rated Common Gold edition for his default FUT card. The developers have previously presented him with many unique cards with upgraded stats. But the new 93-rated Player Moments is his best FUT card, It further has some mind-blowing stats.

Pace – 93

Shooting – 95

Passing – 88

Dribbling – 94

Defending – 48

Physicality – 93

The Player Moments edition lets the Spaniard play as a Striker (ST). But fans can convert him into a Center Forward (CF) to better suit the team’s formation and better chemistry. This new special FUT card also grants him 4-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot.

How to complete the Joselu Player Moments SBC?

Electronic Arts didn’t complicate the SBC for the fans to obtain the Joselu Player Moments card. They only need to build a starting lineup of eleven players. However, they must meet certain requirements while doing so, which can be a small hurdle for the fans to overcome.

At least one LaLiga player should be included in the starting lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be included in the starting lineup.

The total rating of the team should be higher than 88.

FIFA 23 players might spend over 110,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the required fodder for this in-game challenge. This is a reasonable amount for such a high-rated FUT card. But they can lower their expense by using their spare cards. If there is a shortage of resources, fans can participate in FUT matches to obtain more.

Advertisement

Fans must obtain the Joselu Player Moments card before EA Sports removes it from the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. If this guide was helpful, click here to find out everything about the new Jairzinho Birthday Icon SBC.