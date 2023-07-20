FIFA 23 Jairzinho Birthday Icon SBC: How to obtain this Brazilian legend in FUT?

While fans are going wild about the upcoming EA Sports FC 24, Electronic Arts introduced a new exciting Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Completing this challenge will reward the Jairzinho Birthday Icon card. Find out everything about it here.

EA Sports released the FUT Birthday promotion exclusively for FIFA 23 to celebrate 14 years of Ultimate Team mode. This series significantly enhances the stats of selected players with 5-Star Skills and 5-Star Weak Foot. One of the players who received the FUT Birthday edition is the Brazilian legend Jairzinho.

The Brazilian winger is referred to as one of the sport’s legends. EA Sports already rewarded him with many high-rated Icon cards. But he got his best card when the developers added him to the FUT Birthday Icon. But it is currently available as a reward for completing a Squad Building Challenge.

About the FIFA 23 Jairzinho Birthday Icon

Jairzinho already has three high-rated Icon cards. They all have excellent stats that fans would have used in their primary squads. But EA Sports later presented him with his best card, the Jairzinho Birthday Icon card. This new special FUT card has a rating of 93 with incredible stats.

Pace – 94

Shooting – 92

Passing – 88

Dribbling – 93

Defending – 52

Physicality – 77

Jairzinho’s Birthday Icon card also lists him as a Right Winger (RW). But fans can convert him into a Right Midfielder (RM). As part of the Birthday series, this FUT card has 5-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot. With these incredible stats and abilities, Jairzinho is a goalscoring machine that fans would love to have on their squads.

How to complete this FIFA 23 Jairzinho Birthday Icon SBC?

EA Sports didn’t keep things simple for the fans to obtain the Jairzinho Birthday Icon by completing the Squad Building Challenge. They divided the challenge into 13 parts, where fans must create lineups of eleven players while following some requirements.

Born Legend

This team should consist of eleven Rare players.

All the players should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

This team should consist of eleven Rare players.

All the players should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 82.

The Hurricane

This team should have at least one Brazilian player.

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 87.

Top Notch

This lineup should feature a Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champion player.

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 88.

89-Rated Squad

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 89.

89-Rated Squad

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 89.

90-Rated Squad

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 90.

91-Rated Squad

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 91.

92-Rated Squad

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 92.

92-Rated Squad

The overall rating of this lineup should be above 92.

To complete this SBC, fans might have to spend over 1.58 million FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the fodder. It is a considerable sum to spend on a challenge. So, fans can lower the required sum by using spare cards. If there is a shortage of resources, fans can participate in FUT matches to replenish them.

Fans should complete the Jairzinho Birthday Icon SBC before EA Sports removes it from the game. If this guide was helpful, they could read how the PlayStyles will make EA Sports FC 24 gameplay more realistic by clicking here.