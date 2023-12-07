GTA 6 trailer might be narrating Lucia’s story backwards

Rockstar Games shook the entire gaming community by releasing the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, commonly known as GTA 6. After all, fans have been eagerly waiting for this title for months. Soon after the trailer release, the internet was full of theories related to this upcoming game.

Everyone is busy speculating what the game’s plot would be about. The company took inspiration from the infamous American robber couple of Bonnie and Clyde. So, the game features two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, who seem like partners in crimes and also in a romantic relationship. But recently, some fans have come up with an exciting theory that the trailer revealed Lucia’s in-game story.

Will GTA 6 end with Lucia behind bars?

The Twitter user, Culture Care, recently shared his opinion of the GTA 6 trailer telling Lucia’s story but in reverse. The one-and-a-half-minute-long video began with the first GTA female protagonist behind bars. Meanwhile, it ends with Lucia and Jason in a romantic moment, and the former talks about “Trust”.

But if we follow the theory, the romantic moment between the two protagonists was at the game’s beginning while the ending will have Lucia go to prison. It has also led one to come up with the idea that Jason would be an undercover cop. So, he could also be the one who puts Lucia behind the bars.

This game took inspiration from the lives of Bonnie and Clyde. This infamous robber duo was eventually killed by a police ambush. This plan was only possible because Texas Ranger Frank Hamer was keeping an eye on them from the shadows. Moreover, police made arrangements with the duo’s gang member, Henry Methvin, and his father to sell out the couple.

Similarly, Jason might be an undercover cop or working for the police to put an end to Lucia’s crimes. There are also rumors of the game featuring a dynamic relationship system. It will affect the story depending on how the relationship is between the two protagonists.

It is also possible that Lucia ending up in jail could be one of the outcomes. Jason might only betray her if the player’s choices end them on bad terms with each other. Meanwhile, Jason might give up on his duties and help Lucia evade the law if they have a strong bond.

Many present-day games have this theme where one playable character betrays the other depending on their relationship. Now whether GTA 6 ends with Lucia behind the bar will only be revealed after the game hits the shelves in 2025.