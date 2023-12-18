EA FC 24 Budding Starlet Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

This holiday season is going to be interesting for EA FC 24 fans, as many interesting Evolutions are waiting for them in Ultimate Team. Fans can now obtain two unique cards by completing the newly released Budding Startlet Evolutions.

The new Budding Starlet is also a free Evolution and has two editions. Fans can evolve two cards from a huge pool of players, and they must choose the correct card for this Evolution. We are here with everything that will help fans get the most out of this new free power-up.

Requirements for Budding Starlet Evolution

Like other EA FC 24 Evolutions, Budding Startlet also has a set of requirements to prevent players from creating absurd and overpowered cards. The developers have put some exciting requirements to make this free Evolution a little challenging for fans.

Overall: Maximum 77-rated

Maximum 77-rated Pace: Maximum 91-rated

Maximum 91-rated Shooting: Minimum 80-rated

Minimum 80-rated Dribbling: Maximum 83-rated

Maximum 83-rated Physical: Maximum 69-rated

Maximum 69-rated Must Not be: CF

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Fans must complete certain tasks after selecting the card they want to evolve. For both the Budding Startlet Evolutions, fans have three levels of tasks to complete.

Level 1 Challenge

Play four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this task via Rivals or Champions matches.

Win three Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this task via Rivals or Championship matches.

Score five goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this task via Rivals or Championship matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this task via Rivals or Championship matches.

Score four goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this task via Rivals or Championship matches.

Play a Rivals or Champions match using the active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenge

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Assist three goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this task via Rivals or Championship matches.

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this task via Rivals or Championship matches.

What are the rewards for this Evolution?

Now that we’ve learned about the requirements and tasks, let’s look at the rewards for fans participating in this Evolution. The chosen card would receive significant stat boosts as well as two new playstyles. Fans would receive all the upgrades in three sets of Rewards, as there are three Levels.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +4

Pace +2

Shooting +5

Passing +7

Dribbling +5

Physical +6

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +3

Shooting +4

Dribbling +3

Defending +4

Physical +3

Acrobatic Playstyle

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Passing +4

Dribbling +1

Quick-Step Playstyle

What cards should they choose for Budding Starlet?

There is a huge pool of cards available for this Evolution, despite the challenging requirements. But we have selected the top five Ultimate Team cards that one should select for the two Budding Starlet Evolutions.

Jeremy Doku Rare Gold (77-rated RM)

Arda Guler Common Gold (77-rated CAM)

Harvey Elliot Common Gold (77-rated CAM)

Demarai Gray Common Gold (77-rated LM)

Chidera Ejuke Rare Gold (83-rated CAM)

These are our top five picks for this Evolution, which may differ from yours. That’s all the information fans need to know about the new EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolution.