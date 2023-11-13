The Best Holger 26 Loadout in MW3: How to Unlock, Class Setup and Attachments

The Holger 26 is a definite meta weapon in MW3 and the go-to weapon for most content creators right now. The weapon has the speed and power required to make it the best LMG in the game. That being said, we will take a look at the best in-game Holger 26 Loadout in this piece.

The Holger 26 is undoubtedly one of the easiest weapons to use in the game currently with a satisfying payoff. It does not require much effort to unlock and due to its ammo capacity, it is a good weapon to use in objective game modes like Hardpoint and Domination. In addition, it is a pretty easy-to-control weapon and has good damage numbers.

With a few tweaks and good attachments, it can be even better than it is right now. The Holger 26 is already the best weapon in the game, these attachments will only make it better. We are going to equip this weapon with simple attachments that help its stability and slightly improve its damage.

Prioritizing speed should not be the objective since LMGs naturally tend to be heavier and double down on power. However, before we look at those attachments, let us take a look at how you can unlock this weapon in the game.

How to Unlock the Holger 26 in MW3

The Holger 26 is part of the default loadouts that you start with at the beginning of the game before you unlock Gunsmith. The Holger 26 is available in the Anti-Material loadout in the game when you start. Once you unlock Gunsmith, you can progress the weapon properly and unlock the required attachments for it.

Attachment Breakdown

Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

RB Crotalus Assault Stock Rear Grip : Morn-20 Grip

: Morn-20 Grip Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

We will start this loadout with the MK. 3 Reflector Optic which is going to be the simplest reticle for you to use. Follow that up with the Chewk Angled Grip which is going to better the horizontal recoil, gun kick control, aim walking speed, and the idle sway. This will allow the weapon to be accurate while shooting in medium ranges.

In addition, we will also equip the RB Crotalus Assault Stock. This stock will improve gun kick control and aiming stability. This is going to be an important attachment for this weapon as LMGs often struggle to maintain good control over the longest of ranges. The Morn-20 Grip is going to boost the aiming stability and idle sway. It also helps bolster the weapon since it induces flinch resistance.

In combination, the Stock and the Grip are two of the most important attachments for this weapon as they will help you land the most shots when in a long-range scenario.

For the final attachment, we are going to use the HMRES Mod Suppressor. Firstly, with this attachment, we will be hidden by the radar which is a good thing on its own. However, in addition to stealth, this weapon also increases the bullet velocity which makes this weapon hit the shot faster improving the TTK slightly.

Class Setup

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gloves: Marksmen Gloves

Marksmen Gloves Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Field Upgrade : Munitions Box

: Munitions Box Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical: Stun Grenade

We start off the loadout with the Infantry Vest which is going to increase the tactical sprint duration allowing us to run around with the weapon longer. Follow that up with the Covert Sneakers which will help us sneak around enemies since it eliminates the footsteps sound. For the gloves, we will be using the Marksmen Gloves since they reduce the sway and flinch when ADSing.

The Bone Conduction Headset is the best gear to use if you want to increase your survivability since it increases the sound of footsteps and gunfire and deafens everything else. The Field Upgrade has to be the Munitions Box since it offers extra ammo should you run out. Finish off the loadout with the Breacher Drone and the Stun Grenade.

The Breacher Drone will explode when it comes into contact with an enemy which makes it a convenient grenade to have while the Stun Grenade is a universal Tactical that is always useful.

Secondary

For the secondary weapon for this loadout, we are going to use the Renetti Pistol. However, this Renetti pistol has been upgraded with the Jak Ferocity Aftermarket Parts which is going to make the weapon a nuisance in close-quarters combat for your enemy. Essentially, this one attachment turns the weapon into an SMG-like weapon that can be deadly in close combat.

In addition to that, you can equip other attachments that are going to boost the weapon’s strengths. Take a look at the loadout below.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip

Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout turns the Holger 26 into a long-range laser beam that is going to completely demolish enemy teams in longer ranges. In addition to that, if you do encounter enemies in closer ranges, the Renetti loadout above should take care of that. The class setup is custom-made for survivability and to ensure that you stay alive and win gunfights as long as possible.

That is why, we recommend that you use this loadout in objective game modes since it will let you get the most done. The Holger 26 is a weapon that adapts well too so if you want to use it as an AR and run around with it, the Infantry Vest is going to assist with that. This loadout has both close and long-range weapons covered which is a reason why you should give it a try.