When is ESL Pro League Season 17 starting? Day one schedule, teams participating, and prize pool
Danyal Arabi
|Published 20/02/2023
After a thrilling IEM Katowice, the CS: GO action continues at ESL Pro League. The $850,000 tournament will be played in Malta featuring 32 teams from all over the world. The month-long event begins on February 22, 2023, and continues till March 26, 2023. Both the format as well as the broadcast have been tweaked for a more exciting month of CS action. Here are all the details ahead of the event.
ESL Pro League Season 17 starts February 22, 2023
#ESLProLeague returns to Malta on Wednesday with an all-new format AND many changes to the studio 📹@SPUNJ takes us through some renders of the new space – don’t miss the official first look when we go live on February 22nd!
You can check out the renders below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/cZyLaZsknN
— ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) February 18, 2023
Format and Prize Pool
- Four triple-elimination format groups
- Each group has eight teams
- All matches are best of threes
- The top four teams from each group advance to the Playoffs:
- Group stage winners advance to the Quarterfinals
- Group stage runners-up advance to the Round of 12 as the High Seeds
- Group stage 3rd place teams advance to the Round of 16 as the High Seeds
- Group stage 4th place teams advance to the Round of 16 as the Low Seeds
- $850,000 USD Prize Pool
Teams participating
Group A
- Outsiders
- IHC Esports
- MIBR
- Fnatic
- Cloud9
- Evil Geniuses
- G2 Esports
- Eternal Fire
Group B
- Heroic
- Movistar Riders
- BIG
- Complexity
- Imperial Esports
- FURIA Esports
- SAW
- MOUZ
Group C
- FaZe Clan
- Rooster
- paiN Gaming
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- OG
- 00 Nation
- Grayhound Gaming
- Team Vitality
Group D
- Team Liquid
- Rare Atom
- ATK
- ENCE
- Team Spirit
- Astralis
- forZe
- Natus Vincere
Day one schedule (All times are in CET)
- Outsiders vs. IHC at 16:00
- MIBR vs. fnatic at 16:00
- Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses at 19:30
- Eternal Fire vs. G2 at 19:30
Where to watch
All matches will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. ESL Pro League features games that run simultaneously, splitting the broadcast into A and B streams:
