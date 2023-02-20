When is ESL Pro League Season 17 starting? Day one schedule, teams participating, and prize pool

After a thrilling IEM Katowice, the CS: GO action continues at ESL Pro League. The $850,000 tournament will be played in Malta featuring 32 teams from all over the world. The month-long event begins on February 22, 2023, and continues till March 26, 2023. Both the format as well as the broadcast have been tweaked for a more exciting month of CS action. Here are all the details ahead of the event.

Also read: What do Stash Houses in GTA Online give you?

ESL Pro League Season 17 starts February 22, 2023

#ESLProLeague returns to Malta on Wednesday with an all-new format AND many changes to the studio 📹@SPUNJ takes us through some renders of the new space – don’t miss the official first look when we go live on February 22nd! You can check out the renders below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/cZyLaZsknN — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) February 18, 2023

Format and Prize Pool

Four triple-elimination format groups Each group has eight teams All matches are best of threes

The top four teams from each group advance to the Playoffs: Group stage winners advance to the Quarterfinals Group stage runners-up advance to the Round of 12 as the High Seeds Group stage 3 rd place teams advance to the Round of 16 as the High Seeds Group stage 4 th place teams advance to the Round of 16 as the Low Seeds

$850,000 USD Prize Pool

Teams participating

Group A

Outsiders

IHC Esports

MIBR

Fnatic

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

G2 Esports

Eternal Fire

Group B

Heroic

Movistar Riders

BIG

Complexity

Imperial Esports

FURIA Esports

SAW

MOUZ

Group C

FaZe Clan

Rooster

paiN Gaming

Ninjas in Pyjamas

OG

00 Nation

Grayhound Gaming

Team Vitality

Group D

Team Liquid

Rare Atom

ATK

ENCE

Team Spirit

Astralis

forZe

Natus Vincere

Day one schedule (All times are in CET)

Outsiders vs. IHC at 16:00

MIBR vs. fnatic at 16:00

Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses at 19:30

Eternal Fire vs. G2 at 19:30

Where to watch

All matches will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. ESL Pro League features games that run simultaneously, splitting the broadcast into A and B streams:

Also read: Genshin Impact 3.5 Preview: New characters, Archon Quest, and Windblume Festival details