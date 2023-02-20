HomeSearch

Danyal Arabi
|Published 20/02/2023

When is ESL Pro League Season 17 starting? Day one schedule, teams participating, and prize pool

After a thrilling IEM Katowice, the CS: GO action continues at ESL Pro League. The $850,000 tournament will be played in Malta featuring 32 teams from all over the world. The month-long event begins on February 22, 2023, and continues till March 26, 2023. Both the format as well as the broadcast have been tweaked for a more exciting month of CS action. Here are all the details ahead of the event.

ESL Pro League Season 17 starts February 22, 2023

Format and Prize Pool

  • Four triple-elimination format groups
    • Each group has eight teams
    • All matches are best of threes
  • The top four teams from each group advance to the Playoffs:
    • Group stage winners advance to the Quarterfinals
    • Group stage runners-up advance to the Round of 12 as the High Seeds
    • Group stage 3rd place teams advance to the Round of 16 as the High Seeds
    • Group stage 4th place teams advance to the Round of 16 as the Low Seeds
  • $850,000 USD Prize Pool

Teams participating

Group A

  • Outsiders
  • IHC Esports
  • MIBR
  • Fnatic
  • Cloud9
  • Evil Geniuses
  • G2 Esports
  • Eternal Fire

Group B

  • Heroic
  • Movistar Riders
  • BIG
  • Complexity
  • Imperial Esports
  • FURIA Esports
  • SAW
  • MOUZ

Group C

  • FaZe Clan
  • Rooster
  • paiN Gaming
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • OG
  • 00 Nation
  • Grayhound Gaming
  • Team Vitality

Group D

  • Team Liquid
  • Rare Atom
  • ATK
  • ENCE
  • Team Spirit
  • Astralis
  • forZe
  • Natus Vincere

Day one schedule (All times are in CET)

  • Outsiders vs. IHC at 16:00
  • MIBR vs. fnatic at 16:00
  • Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses at 19:30
  • Eternal Fire vs. G2 at 19:30

Where to watch

All matches will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. ESL Pro League features games that run simultaneously, splitting the broadcast into A and B streams:

