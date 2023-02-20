What do Stash Houses in GTA Online give you?

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update is taking the drug trade to new heights. While the Acid Lab continues to be a steady source of income, players now have access to three daily bonuses. These bonus collectibles are Stash Houses, G’s Caches, and Street Dealers. Stash Houses are quick and easy ways to either resupply a business or earn some quick cash. Here’s exactly how they work.

Stash Houses in GTA Online are only available once a day

Much like G’s Caches and the Street Dealer, the location of Stash Houses changes daily. There are 25 possible spawn locations and each day the location of the house is randomized. Players can identify one by the purple house icon with a crosshair on it on the map. Once located, players have to enter and take down the rival business NPCs. Once collected, players earn one of three rewards:

Biker Business supplies (Coke, Weed, etc)

Nightclub Warehouse Stock

$30,000 if the player doesn’t own either business

This daily collectible is quite the time saver if players still manually resupply their businesses. It is also beneficial to visit a Stash House before a Street Dealer. This way, players have a little extra stock to sell for a premium.

Until March 1, 2023, Rockstar is also handing out a few bonuses for raiding Stash Houses:

Successfully rob a Daily Stash House to receive the Camo Roses Slab Cap .

. Exfiltrate from Daily Stash Houses for five days total to receive the Purple X-Ray Emissive mask.

mask. Collect from a Daily Stash House on 10 different days to receive the Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt.

Once completed, all clothing rewards will be delivered to player accounts by March 10, 2023.

