When Will Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Release?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally available on store shelves worldwide. It has been a major hit with everyone singing praises for the newly-released RPG. A lot of players have already managed to finish the game, and are eagerly looking forward to the next and final installment.

Rebirth is the second installment to the remake trilogy of the 1997 PlayStation title, Final Fantasy 7. The 2024-released game left fans with a lot of questions, most of which will be cleared in the next iteration. However, the game’s director Naoki Hamaguchi told IGN that FF7 Part 3 won’t release in 2025.

“HD games take quite long to develop…it’s not as so that we can release the final title the following year or anything like that. Of course, it takes a bit more time, so it is our intent and hopes that there will be many thoughts and conjectures and sort of guesses as to what this exactly means.”

The first installment of the FF7 remake series came out in 2020 for PlayStation 4. It took over four years for Square Enix to release the sequel, Rebirth. If we see their past development pace, fans shouldn’t be expecting to see the final game anytime before 2028. By that time, Sony might have released their PlayStation 6, since their current generation is in the latter stage of its life cycle.

What can fans expect from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is still fresh, so it’s quite early to speculate about the sequel. However, considering the success of the first two games, expectations are at an all time how. On top of it, the next game will have to take on the tough job of tying up all the loose ends left behind by its predecessor.

Despite this trilogy being a remake of the 1997 PlayStation title, it is not a retelling of that game but presents an alternate timeline. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has established this remake timeline is a multidimensional mess, which the next game will explore further. Although we don’t have a lot of information about the game yet, Hamaguchi hinted at the return of Rocket Town, which failed to make an appearance in Rebirth.

Some of the major questions that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s ending left were if Aerith is alive, what is the connection between Sephiroth and Glean, and finally, what was the Black Materia? However, fans will have to wait quite a while for the last installment to answer these questions.