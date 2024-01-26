Our Top Picks From EA FC 24’s Team of the Year Honorable Mentions

EA Sports’ renowned FIFA franchise has been renamed EA FC 24, but it remains the same game at its core. Hence, similar to last year, fans had been waiting for the Team of the Year campaign and EA rewarded them with a plethora of new SBCs, objectives, and challenges. The TOTY campaign celebrates a great year in soccer by unveiling the starting lineups of the best male and female players for the last 12 months.

Although EA Sports nominates nearly 100 players for the TOTY campaign, only 24 of them eventually end up in the starting teams. While the final 24 are selected through public voting, some players, who have had an incredible year themselves, miss out on making the starting eleven. Hence, to keep them from feeling left out, EA recognizes them with TOTY Honorable Mentions and gives them a boosted special card in the game. Since some of these players turn out to be completely broken and are very usable in-game, we have curated a list of the best five to look out for.

Kim Min Jae

Current Rating: 84

Predicted Rating: 89

The Bayern Munich center-back was one of the primary candidates for TOTY for his great performances for the German side in the ongoing season. Moreover, he was also a key figure in the Serie A-winning Napoli squad. We can expect Kim Min Jae to get an 89-rated TOTY Honorable Mention.

Bernardo Silva

Current Rating: 88

Predicted Rating: 92

It was really surprising to see Bernardo Silva not making it to the final TOTY squad while three of his pentuple-winning Manchester City teammates found spots in the final eleven. However, EA Sports might not have turned a blind eye to the Portuguese and could add him to the TOTY Honorable Mentions with a 92-rated card.

Harry Kane

Current Rating: 91

Predicted Rating: 94

The English striker is already proving his goalscoring prowess in the Bundesliga and has since become the ongoing season’s top goalscorer. Looking at his incredible form for Bayern Munich, it was sad that he was bit chosen to be a part of the TOTY promo. However, EA Sports might give him a second chance by awarding him with a rumored 94-rated TOTY Honorable Mention card.

Mohamed Salah

Current Rating: 89

Predicted Rating: 93

The Pharaoh of soccer was amongst the top contenders for the Team of the Year promo. Still, He unfortunately failed to get enough votes to find a place in the final TOTY XI. Nevertheless, fans need not get dejected as there are rumors of him being included in Ultimate Team’s upcoming TOTY Honorable Mentions as a 93-rated right winger.

Olga Carmona

Current Rating: 79

Predicted Rating: 89

After her incredible performance with the World Cup-winning Spain Women’s team, it was quite surprising when Olga was not voted to the final TOTY XI. However, EA Sports might not have forgotten about the World Champion, and she might be included in the TOTY Honorable Mentions with an 89-rated special card.

These are the five players we believe deserve to be part of the upcoming TOTY Honorable Mention. Moreover, EA FC 24 has already introduced three players for this new promo, with one of them being the OGC Nice star Dante, who got a free 89-rated center-back card.