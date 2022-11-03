PlayStation VR2: Release Date and Price

Sony recently announced the release date for PlayStation. It will release in February with a base price of $550 without any add-ons.

With Sony dominating the world of Gaming by constantly putting out games and consoles, their VR development has been lost in a cycle. But that is all about to change with the introduction of the Sony VR2. The console has been priced at $550 without any deck chargers and games. We will look at additional packs and games in the following section.

Also Read: NFS Unbound Palace Edition details: Early access, exclusive Driving Effects, and more

PlayStation VR2 Release Date, Add-Ons, and More

Sony released this video to introduce fans to the newest console addition. It surprised the fans, but now that they know the prices, they are becoming slightly skeptical. However, the features like haptic feedback provide an immersive and life-like gaming experience.

The console will launch on 22nd February 2023 with a 550-dollar price point. Add-ons such as a Controller Charger will cost 40 dollars more, while a bundle that includes Horizon Call of the Wild costs 700 dollars. The base package comes with the PSVR2 headset, two controllers, and stereo headphones.

You will need a PS5 to run the headset. If you do not have one, you will need to prepare 400 more dollars, roughly equivalent to at least 1000 dollars worth of shopping. The prices of PS5 have been reduced to Sony’s price hike.

Fans have responded negatively to the price point of the add-on by saying the prices are too steep. In addition, the console will only be available for pre-order in some regions. Some of them include Germany, the UK, the US, Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The consoles will be shipped throughout the release week, which does not necessarily guarantee that you will have a VR headset in your hands on the release date.

Also Read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date gets confirmed, trailer shows overview and pre-order details