Former Head of Valorant League Management for NA Esports Derek Dennis Among the Many Riot Games Laid Off

Many companies in the gaming industry have become part of the ongoing layoff culture, as over 10,000 employees were dismissed from their jobs in the past few months. Riot Games, the developers of Valorant and League of Legends, is the latest to join this trend and laid off more than 11% of their workforce, which consists of employees from 530 different roles.

This lay off was a necessary step according to Riot Games. Moreover, Riot’s layoff didn’t only affect those at lower levels of the company, but names at the top were also affected by it. The Head of Valorant League Management NA Derek Dennis is among the many employees laid off.

Valorant is currently one of the most popular shooter games becoming a major part of the current esports scene, with several Valorant tournaments taking place every year across the world. Given Valorant’s success, it was unexpected to see that someone as influential as Derek Dennis had been laid off.

What happens to NA Valorant with Derek Dennis sacked?

Derek Dennis is the former Head of Valorant League Management for NA Esports under Riot Games. He was responsible for running the day to day operations of Valorant esports events in North America. He worked for the American company for over a decade, starting as a Player Management Coordinator in 2013.

So, with Dennis gone from the American company, there is a visible gap in the leading role of the NA Valorant scene. Riot Games would have to soon look for replacements or it could drastically affect the competitive Valorant scene in North America.

The former Head of Valorant League Management for NA Esports is yet to comment on his disposal from the company. However, other employees who were recently laid off from Riot Games were quite vocal about it, a lot of them even showed their anger on the internet.

The 2024 year has just begun, and we already witnessed so many layoffs across various gaming companies. Given how big names like Unity Technologies and Riot Games have also been part of it, fans can expect to see more dismissal of employees in the future.