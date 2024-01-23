Laid Off Riot Games Employee Called His Time at the Company Toxic, Says He Is Happy To Leave

Riot Games recently laid off more than 11% of their workforce which consists of 530 roles. One such employee was the Writer and Content Producer Elias went on to X to express his reaction. A lot of other workers and members of the community came out in support of Elias and how unfair this laying off was for former workers. The situation was so bad that renowned journalist The Esports Writer retweeted it to showcase the scenario.

Mass layoffs have been quite common these few months as the gaming industry has taken a massive hit. While we do not know what exactly went down between Riot Games and several of their employees, we do know that Elias could not bear working in the company any longer as per his X post. Elias thanked all of the ‘Rioters’ he worked with in his tenure for the great opportunities he was presented with. He finished off the post by saying,

I’m gonna be angry today. I’ll be nicer tomorrow.

Other ex-employees of Riot Games pitched in with support for Elias

Aside from the community, other Riot Games employees also lent their support and voice to Elias. He spoke up about his tenure and how the company was “killing” him. Clayton Raines, another fellow Riot Games employee reminisced about the time when both of them worked hard on Rap Rivals 2019 and mentioned how the event wouldn’t have come to fruition without Elias’s presence.

Sabrina Futch, another employee who faced the layoff from Riot Games came out to support Elias. They hadn’t worked together before but an olive branch of support was extended nonetheless. People showed strength in numbers as Elias’s X post was flooded with best wishes and comments about how unfair the layoff was for Elias despite being one of the most talented people they knew.

Aside from employees, fellow esports enthusiasts, casters, and former producers also gave Elias his dues on the post. Riot Games has offered support for laid-off employees in the form of Severance Pay, Riot shares, a work laptop, career support, cash bonuses, and health benefits. But that does not put a bandage on the despair of the employees.