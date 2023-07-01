HasanAbi and Karl Jacobs got into a bidding war over Sykkuno’s “Among Us” Trunks

The two famous streamers, Hasan “HasanAbi” Parker and Karl Jacobs got into a heated bidding war. The duo dueled with significant bids to win fellow streamer Sykunno’s “Among Us” swimming trunks.

Many big-name streamers assembled recently in an auction event, where all the money raised later went for a noble cause. In this event, every streamer attending the event had put something up on sale. Sykkuno put on his Among Us swimming trunks which he also got signed with fellow streamers.

The bidding for this trunk got extremely heated when HasanAbi and Karl Jacobs joined. Both of them joined with their sleeves rolled up and went at each other with massive bids. Everyone was taken aback in the room when the bidding crossed over $6,000.

But both the streamers continued their bidding war until it entered five digits. Finally, Karl Jacobs put on an $11,000 bid for Sykkuno’s “Among Us” Trunks. Hasan was in a dilemma about increasing his bid or letting Karl win. He eventually chose the latter and had him win the trunks.

Why did Karl Jacobs bid $11,000 for Sykkun’s trunks?

Karl Jacobs was asked why he spent over $11,000 to win Sykkuno’s “Among Us” trunks. But there was no complex story behind it, as he bought it because Sykkuno never used it. The Among Us streamer mentioned earlier about those trunks:

“I bought these a long time ago because our old house had a pool. And I thought I was gonna swim, and then I never did. But I thought I was gonna use them recently when I went to the Philippines… We still never used it.”

I tried them on before n knew I had to pic.twitter.com/HAYr7YlnLB

— karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) June 30, 2023

Karl then revealed he bought the trunks to return them to Sykkuno and invite him later to a pool party. The MrBeast’s team member wanted to see his friend and fellow streamer finally use those crazy trunks.

I’m giving them back to Sykkuno and inviting him to a pool party.

Sykkuno then thanked the Twitch streamer for getting the trunks back to him. He was also excited about finally getting to swim in those “Among Us” trunks.

Karl’s the best friend ever. Because I can finally use the pants after all this time. I’ve never used them for swimming at least.

While HasanAbi and Karl Jacobs recently got into a heated bidding war, fellow streamer Pokimane agreed to help IShowSpeed get unbanned on Twitch.