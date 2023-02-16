G2 becomes #1 CS:GO team in the world with IEM Katowice win

Led by Hooxi, G2 has entered an era in CS:GO it has never seen before. Emulating FaZe’s 2022 run, G2 is throwing caution to the wind by absolutely crushing their opponents. After winning the Blast World Final in December 2022, the squad has lifted the IEM Katowice trophy, putting their name in the history books. jks also becomes the first player to win IEM Katowice for two years in a year after standing in for FaZe Clan in 2022.

Also read: EA Sports closing in on near £500m deal with the Premier League after ending FIFA partnership

IEM Katowice win propels G2 to the #1 CS:GO HLTV ranking

WELCOME TO THE G2 ERA Your IEM Katowice 2023 CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ClLR4Snr8B — G2 Esports (@G2esports) February 12, 2023

To highlight G2’s dominant run, here are a few stats from the last three months:

G2 has not dropped a single series since December 15, 2022.

G2 qualified for the Blast Spring Final by winning all Spring Groups matches 2-0.

NiKo averaged a 1.22 rating over the past 3 months.

HuNter- won the MVP award for IEM Katowice with a 1.21 rating across 12 maps.

jks made history as the only player to win IEM Katowice two years in a row.

Speaking about their win in Poland, HuNter- said the following to HLTV:

“In the beginning, we were struggling a bit because, at some point, all four of us were star players in our past teams, so it was not easy of course to just agree and do the role that you need to do. But now I think we are fighting for each other and we don’t care who is the best or who is the worst, we are just trying to fight for each other and that is the most important thing in the end.”

G2 now holds the #1 spot on the HLTV CS:GO rankings, making them the team to beat in 2023. G2 will be seen next at ESL Pro League Season 17 on February 22, 2023.

Also read: Is Persona 3 Portable Worth Buying in 2023? Analyzing The Benefits of the Xbox Game Pass!