Is Persona 3 Portable Worth Buying in 2023? Analyzing The Benefits of the Xbox Game Pass!

Persona 3 is a defining game in the franchise and even today it is worth playing if you are looking to get into Slice of Life type RPGs.

The Persona franchise has produced gems. Persona 5 is one of the most sought-after games in recent times. No doubt gamers have their eyes on the next edition of Persona. However, we have to wind the clock back a little to the third edition of the franchise and see if the game is worth buying in 2023.

Should You Buy Persona 3 Portable in 2023? Our Honest Opinion

Yes, it is worth buying the game in 2023. However, we have a couple of things to say before you open Steam right away. Firstly, they should have ported Persona 3 FES instead of the Portable version, no doubt about it. Despite all of that, the game port is average at best. There are lots of bugs here and there. Although, it does manage to provide us with the Persona experience.

Having said all of that, we recommend buying the Xbox Game Pass on PC. It will not only give you 3 but also Persona 4 and Persona 5. The Xbox Game Pass may charge a monthly fee, but the fee is minimal, less than $15 in most countries.

Therefore we recommend checking out the Game Pass since it has got beautiful games like Hi-Fi Rush, Minecraft, EA Games like Fifa and so much more. But coming back to Persona, the pass has the later entries of the series so you will be satisfied with what you get.

There are plenty of other factors like new releases on the Xbox Pass and more. But all of these are positive. The point is if you enjoy living the anime life as the MC then this game is for you. But only buy it through the purchase of the Xbox Game Pass.

