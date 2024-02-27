Will There Be Any Game Announcement at the Pokemon Presents 2024?

It’s February 27, when every Pokemon fan across the globe celebrates Pokemon Day. It is also the day when Nintendo released the first games of the series Red and Green in 1996. Hence, as a part of their annual tradition, the Japanese company will be hosting their customary Pokemon Presents to celebrate Pokemon Day.

The Pokemon Present will be streamed at 6 AM Pacific Time on The Official Pokémon YouTube channel. The live broadcast would reveal The Pokemon Company’s future plans for the renowned franchise, which could also include video games. Fans especially look forward to this stream in hopes of a game announcement.

There are speculations that this year’s Presents stream will unveil more new episodes of the Netflix stop-motion show, Pokemon Concierge. Additionally, a special event for the mobile game, Pokemon Unite, might also be announced. As for a game for the Nintendo Switch, there isn’t a lot of information available on the internet and people are still divided on their opinions.

When is the next Pokemon game coming out?

Nintendo and GameFreak are tight-lipped about the next mainline Pokemon game. Usually, a new generation mainline game is released every three years. The Gen 8 games, Sword and Shield, were released in 2019, whereas the latest and Gen 9, Scarlet and Violet, were released in 2022. So fans might get the Gen 10 titles in 2025 alongside the much-awaited Nintendo Switch 2.

A new Pokemon game would be a great choice for the new console. It would also be a good time to release a new game to compete against Palworld, which many believe to be a direct copy of the GameFreak titles. However, there are some who believe Nintendo isn’t that concerned about a new mainline game yet because of how successful the Gen 9 games are. Despite the initial complaints of performance issues, the titles managed to sell 24.36 million copies by December 2023.

If a mainline game is out of the picture, the options of remake and spin-offs are still there. In the last few years, Nintendo has released many remakes for their new generation consoles like Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. There have also been rumors of the Gen 5 Black/White or Gen 2 Gold/Silver remake for the Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, Nintendo might also end up releasing a spin-off like Legends: Arceus. Fans would definetly appreciate a sequel to the 2022-released title, where players might get to go back in time and explore popular regions like Joto or Kanto. Nevertheless, Fans should definetly keep an eye on any game announcement at the Pokemon Presents 2024.