Genshin Impact 3.6 weapon banner, artifacts, new characters release date and more

Genshin Impact 3.6 update will release on April 12, 2023. With just a few days left for the rollout update, HoYoverse updated the travelers with a new Genshin Impact 3.6 weapon banner. Along with this, new artifacts will also be introduced in the game.

In two separate tweets, Genshin Impact detailed the new weapons and artifacts: Vourukasha’s Glow and Nyphm’s Dream. This article will shed light on all the weapon banners and artifacts that will be present in the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 3.6 weapon banner

Version 3.6 “A Parade of Providence” New Weapon Overview Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6! (Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/lqnrqAifop — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 9, 2023

A lot of leaks surrounding the update were leaked along with all the 5-star banners for the 3.6 version. Now, HoYoverse has substantiated these leaks and released details about the new weapon that will be introduced in the second phase with Baizhu: Jadefall’s Splendor.

Along with Jadefall’s Splendor, travelers can see a lot of other weapons during the two phases:

A Thousand Floating Dreams [Phase 1]

Key of Khaj-Nisut [Phase 1]

Amos’ Bow [Phase 2]

Here are all the details released by Genshin Impact about Jadefall’s Splendor:

Primordial Jade Regalia effect : It will help restore 4.5 energy every 2.5s, and gain 0.3% Elemental DMG Bonus for the kind of Element they have for every 1,000 Max HP, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia can still come in use if the character is not on the field. In addition to that, a vessel carved from the jade shows the luster of the skies and the clear waters.

: It will help restore 4.5 energy every 2.5s, and gain 0.3% Elemental DMG Bonus for the kind of Element they have for every 1,000 Max HP, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia can still come in use if the character is not on the field. In addition to that, a vessel carved from the jade shows the luster of the skies and the clear waters. Ascension Materials : Luminous Sands from Guyun, A Flower Yet to Bloom, Fungal Spores, etc.

: Luminous Sands from Guyun, A Flower Yet to Bloom, Fungal Spores, etc. How to Obtain: In Event Wish

Jadefall’s Splendor is going to be an event-specific weapon and will not be in the normal wish “Wanderlust Invocation.”

Genshin Impact 3.6 artifacts

Version 3.6 “A Parade of Providence” New Artifact Overview Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6! Come on, let’s take a look~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/o0riIJ2ucS — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 9, 2023

During the live stream, information regarding the two new artifacts was given. some travelers believe Vourukasha’s Glow will be a part of Dehya’s HP-dependent kit. On the other hand, players also believe that Nymph’s Dream will work best with Childe as a Hydro DPS.

Here are the details about both artifacts:

Vourukasha’s Glow

2-Piece: HP +20%

4-Piece: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG are increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the DMG bonus becomes 80% higher for 5s. This effect increase can have 5 stacks. The duration of each stack is counted independently. These effects can be triggered even when the equipping character is not on the field.

Nymph’s Dream

2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15

4-Piece: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3, or more Mirrored Nymph stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently.

