Genshin Impact Fungus Mechanicus Event: How to play event, rewards and more

The Geshin Impact Phase 2 has started with new events. The Genshin Impact Fungus Mechanicus Event is the latest one. This event needs travelers to control the pieces that resemble Fungi. These pieces will help travelers fight the Mechanici (enemies), based on which they will be assigned points.

The aim of the event is to get the highest possible points to win in-game rewards like Primogems and Mora. Here is all the travelers need to know about the three weeks long event.

Genshin Impact Fungus Mechanicus Event Details

The new event will start on March 23 and will end on April 3. However, this event isn’t accessible to all. Only travelers who have an Adventure Rank 30 or higher, will be able to take part in it. In addition to that, players will also have to complete the Archon Quest “A New Star Approaches”.

Additionally, to get the most out of this event, finish the Archon Quest “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” first. You can enter the event through “Quick Start” on the event page if you haven’t finished the Archon Quest “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” during the event.

New event progress path and rewards

When the event starts, players will have to consume Marvelous Gels so that they are able to use Lil’ Fungi to their full potential and give them orders. During the course of the event, a new stage will be unlocked every week and players will have to cross levels.

Since the Marvelous Gels are a perishable item, travelers will have to wait for them to recover. However, if they want to speed up the process, they can use Plauditory Protection.

The rewards from the Genshin Impact event will be based on the kind of performance players have. So if travelers score higher points, they will be able to earn more Primogems and Mora.