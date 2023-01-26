Genshin Impact Lantern Rite: All character locations revealed (2023)

The Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event has come to an end with Liyue hosting a music festival featuring Dvorak. The location of all the characters has also been revealed. What was interesting was the appearance of two Archons together. It is a rare occurrence and players will be able to interact with all the characters of the event.

Where to find all Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event characters?

According to the location guide posted on Reddit, most of the characters can be found in Liyue Harbor. The remaining characters can be found in Qingce Village, a small town in Geo nation. Yanfei, Yaoyao, and Madame Ping will be found in the latter.

After players have completed the Epilogue quest, they can find Zhongli and Gouba around the Wanman Restaurant in the Liyue Harbor. After Xinyan’s act, players can spot her at the Sea Gazer Mingxiao Lantern. She is going to be with Yunjin.

Both Beidou and Ningguang can be spotted near Yujing Terrace after the completion of the quests.

Yaoyao Genshin Impact Lantern Event

Besides these characters, the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event also allowed travelers to see the 4-star Dendro, Yaoyao, who was teased in 2020.

Yaoyao has been one of the most complex actions that require her to constantly use her Dendro skills. Even though she is not the best when it comes to healing in the game, Yaoyao is known to be very flexible and can easily help her fellow characters in Genshin Impact.

If players want to maximize her capabilities, they will have to build on her HP since her healing increases with maximum HP.

While she is a part of the fight, she can call for Yuegui with the help of her elemental skill. This entity has the power to throw White Jade Radishes. This helps her attack the enemies and is also used to heal the players. When Yaoyao uses her burst, she is known to enter an Adeptus Legacy State. This particular period ensures she has reached her full healing capabilities.

Players will be able to find and interact with all the characters of the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event with this small location guide.

