Genshin Impact 3.5 servers: When will maintenance end?

The much-awaited Gensuhin Impact 3.5 update is just a few hours away. With the servers headed into maintenance for a smooth rollout of the update, players will not be able to access the game for a while. What is Genshin Impact 3.5 servers’ update? When can travelers start playing the game?

Soon after the update is introduced, players will see exciting changes in the game. Windblume’s Breath event is one of the most interesting events that will be held in the update.

When will Genshin Impact 3.5 servers come out of maintenance?

“Windblume’s Breath” Version 3.5 Update Maintenance Preview Update maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours. View the full notice here >>> https://t.co/3ttSuyQaFw#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/dQ8u1fbAw9 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 27, 2023

Officials of the game took to Twitter to make an official announcement regarding the servers being taken down. This indicates that the maintenance has started. Players will have to now patiently wait for about five hours for the servers to come back online so that the game can be accessed again.

For the ones on the eastern side, the game will roll out on March 1, 2023, and for the ones on the western side, the game will roll out on February 28, 2023.

Players will automatically get logged out of the game when the servers are down so that the load is less. Players can easily log in after 11:00 (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact 3.5 maintenance schedule

Players who are interested to know when the servers come back, and when the game can be accessed can refer to the detail given below and find out which time zone they fall into.

UTC -7: February 28 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

UTC -6: February 28 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

UTC -5: February 28 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

UTC -4: February 28 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

UTC +1: February 28 from 11:00 PM to 4:00 AM

UTC +2: March 1 from 12:00 AM to 5:00 AM

UTC +3: March 1 from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM

UTC +5:30: March 1 from 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM

UTC +8: March 1 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM

UTC +9: March 1 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM

UTC +10: March 1 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

UTC +12: March 1 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

The ones who have the pre-load already downloaded can start playing the game instantly. But the ones who have forgotten or could not download the pre-load will have to wait for the download to get completed and only then will they be able to access the game’s full content.

