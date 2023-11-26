GTA 6 leak suggests the new map will feature Bermuda Triangle

The GTA 6 reveal is only a few weeks away and lots of new leaks are surfacing online now, and the latest one features Bermuda Triangle. As per the latest rumors, the title might be the first to implement the Devil’s Triangle which is exciting to many. In the previous iteration, Rockstar made many Illuminati and UFO references in the game and is likely to continue that.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GTASixInfo/status/1728459831416107092?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the real world, the Bermuda Triangle is known for being an urban legend as many aircraft and ships disappear without any trace. The area is located between Miami, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda, and is also known as Devil’s Triangle. The rumor might be true because GTA 6 will be taking place in Miami and Rockstar might put this detail.

Advertisement

This won’t be the first time Rockstar will be putting such a mysterious thing in the title as they have done it in the past as well. For instance, the giant beating heart inside the Statue of Liberty in Grand Theft Auto VI, and UFOs in both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Furthermore, leaks even suggested the same when concerned about world events.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GTASixInfo/status/1728472067345961335?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, Rockstar even promotes conspiracies in their gameplays as well, which are accepted as easter eggs. If the leak turns out to be true, the fanbase will have another big world event worth having a conversation about. Even until now, many in-game easter eggs remain to be unsolved by arm-chair detectives and this might lead to some interesting clues.

GTA 6 leaks confirm the inclusion of the Bermuda Triangle, what else would be added?

As mentioned before, GTA 6 might feature the Bermuda Triangle in the game via leaks online. The online mapping community has been active with such leaks and has updated its speculated maps to envision what the title has to offer to the players. It is said the map size of the upcoming title might be 1.5x of GTA 5 landmass and feature more diverse terrain.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GameRollGTA/status/1728501774036685245?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Apart from that many ironic locations will be added to the title like Washington Beach, North Beach, and South Beach in Vice City. For those who have played Rockstar’s top-seller might know of these locations and excite fans about them. However, there haven’t been any official map leaks that accurately demonstrate the map.

Thus, a more leak-accurate map has been created by the community to ensure a map that would fit the description well. As per that, many natural features will also feature with the title, like Lake Leonids, Domed Hills, Little Haiti, and more. Some of them might be shown during the GTA 6 showcase, scheduled for early December 2023.