New GTA 6 leak suggests the game will feature an evolving map

GTA 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games. Fans have been looking forward to it for many years. But Rockstar Games finally announced that the title is currently under development.

The 2013-released GTA 5 is possibly one of the most renowned titles in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It entertained the fans for over a decade. But the long run of the game made fans wonder when Rockstar will release the next installment.

Over the years, there have been many rumors about American developers working on a new GTA title. But those rumors came true in the past couple of years when Rockstars Games confirmed actively working on GTA 6. But now, there are many leaks and rumors related to the game, including characters and maps.

GTA 6 will have an ever-evolving map

The unique maps in the past Grand Theft Auto games made them entertaining. Each installment featured a new map that was of a different size. Rockstar Games is continuing that trend with the upcoming GTA 6. However, this new map will have some never seen features.

The GTA 6 map will bring back the iconic Vice City. But that is not the end, as Rockstar will continuously upgrade the map while improving the game. More new cities will be added to the map, meaning this map will grow even bigger in size than what fans will get after release.

Undoubtedly, it would make the upcoming GTA title even more fun. Fans will get to explore new locations over time. It seems Rockstar Games plans to recreate the long run of GTA 5 with this upcoming title. It would be interesting to see if this ever-evolving GTA 6 map will impress the fans.

Currently, some fans are skeptical about the possibility of GTA 6 having such a map. They don’t want to blindly trust the rumors of an ever-evolving map. Many pointed out that this kind of map will require a lot of storage. But then again, it isn’t uncommon for recent games to have gigantic game sizes. But for now, it’s okay for fans to take this leak with a grain of salt, as leaks often turn out to be false.

