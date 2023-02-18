Hogwarts Legacy update rolls out for PS5, fixes trophies and save issues
Danyal Arabi
|Published 18/02/2023
The latest Hogwarts Legacy update brings a bunch of fixes for the PlayStation 5 version. Earlier this week, a patch was released for PC and Xbox Series X/S but Sony’s platform was left out due to unforeseen issues. The developers explained that a fix for the “Collector’s Edition” Trophy was taking longer than anticipated and would be shipped at a later date. This update has now arrived and is around 1 GB in size. Here’s what’s changed.
Hogwarts Legacy patch notes: February 17 update
Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements primarily for PS5.
Bug Fixes:
- PS5 Patch 01.000.004
- Online
- Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking
- Added additional retry connections to WB Games server in the event session expired
- Online
- Gameplay
- Trophies
- Fixed a trophy cap limit resolving the Collector’s Editiontrophy not updating correctly. This will retroactively unlock and display all earned trophies earned by the player. This resolves the following reported issues: HL-1191 .
- Owl Mail
- Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering a sequential mission
- World Events
- Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawn
- NPC
- Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world
- Fixed crash with some NPC schedules
- Characters
- Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present
- UI
- Updated localization text for additional content items
- Added Build version to first time EULA
- Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly
- Cinematics
- Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation
- Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes
- Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics
- Save Game
- Cleaned up autosaves properly when closing game
- Corrected a crash when save system was writing data
- Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot
- Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation.
- Performance and Stability
- Improved performance on Fidelity mode
- Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map
- Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets
- Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping
- Fixed a rare crash with map assets state
- Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events
- Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313
- Fixed a crash when trying to solve a Flying Cabinet
- Trophies
- PC Steam/PC Epic Games
- Save Game
- Fixed rebuilding of Save Game list if manually deleted
- Performance and Stability
- Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes
- Save Game
