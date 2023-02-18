Hogwarts Legacy update rolls out for PS5, fixes trophies and save issues

The latest Hogwarts Legacy update brings a bunch of fixes for the PlayStation 5 version. Earlier this week, a patch was released for PC and Xbox Series X/S but Sony’s platform was left out due to unforeseen issues. The developers explained that a fix for the “Collector’s Edition” Trophy was taking longer than anticipated and would be shipped at a later date. This update has now arrived and is around 1 GB in size. Here’s what’s changed.

Hogwarts Legacy patch notes: February 17 update

Xbox Series X and PC players, expect a patch today that resolves a number of bugs and performance issues! PS5 players, due to some unforeseen issues, we’re targeting later this week to get your patch to you. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/hPF39oNyGz — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) February 14, 2023



Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements primarily for PS5.

Bug Fixes:

PS5 Patch 01.000.004 Online Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking Added additional retry connections to WB Games server in the event session expired

01.000.004

Gameplay Trophies Fixed a trophy cap limit resolving the Collector’s Editiontrophy not updating correctly. This will retroactively unlock and display all earned trophies earned by the player. This resolves the following reported issues: HL-1191 . Owl Mail Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering a sequential mission World Events Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawn NPC Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world Fixed crash with some NPC schedules Characters Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present UI Updated localization text for additional content items Added Build version to first time EULA Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly Cinematics Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics Save Game Cleaned up autosaves properly when closing game Corrected a crash when save system was writing data Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Performance and Stability Improved performance on Fidelity mode Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping Fixed a rare crash with map assets state Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313 Fixed a crash when trying to solve a Flying Cabinet



PC Steam/PC Epic Games Save Game Fixed rebuilding of Save Game list if manually deleted Performance and Stability Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes



