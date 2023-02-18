HomeSearch

Hogwarts Legacy update rolls out for PS5, fixes trophies and save issues

Danyal Arabi
|Published 18/02/2023

The latest Hogwarts Legacy update brings a bunch of fixes for the PlayStation 5 version. Earlier this week, a patch was released for PC and Xbox Series X/S but Sony’s platform was left out due to unforeseen issues. The developers explained that a fix for the “Collector’s Edition” Trophy was taking longer than anticipated and would be shipped at a later date. This update has now arrived and is around 1 GB in size. Here’s what’s changed.

Hogwarts Legacy patch notes: February 17 update


Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements primarily for PS5.

Bug Fixes:

  • PS5 Patch 01.000.004
    • Online
      • Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking
      • Added additional retry connections to WB Games server in the event session expired
  • Gameplay
    • Trophies
      • Fixed a trophy cap limit resolving the Collector’s Editiontrophy not updating correctly. This will retroactively unlock and display all earned trophies earned by the player. This resolves the following reported issues: HL-1191 .
    • Owl Mail
      • Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering a sequential mission
    • World Events
      • Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawn
    • NPC
      • Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world
      • Fixed crash with some NPC schedules
    • Characters
      • Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present
    • UI
      • Updated localization text for additional content items
      • Added Build version to first time EULA
      • Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly
    • Cinematics
      • Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation
      • Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes
      • Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics
    • Save Game
      • Cleaned up autosaves properly when closing game
      • Corrected a crash when save system was writing data
      • Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot
      • Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation.
    • Performance and Stability
      • Improved performance on Fidelity mode
      • Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map
      • Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets
      • Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping
      • Fixed a rare crash with map assets state
      • Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events
      • Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313
      • Fixed a crash when trying to solve a Flying Cabinet
  • PC Steam/PC Epic Games
    • Save Game
      • Fixed rebuilding of Save Game list if manually deleted
    • Performance and Stability
      • Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes

