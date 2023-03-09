Hogwarts Legacy March 8 update patch notes for PS5 and Xbox
Danyal Arabi
|Published 09/03/2023
While Hogwarts Legacy has been a fun experience for players, the title is far from perfect. At launch, the title lacked a bit of polish, something the developers have been tackling with constant updates. This week, a patch was released on consoles that focuses on platform-specific fixes. On PS5, Hogwarts Legacy lip-sync issues have been rectified, while Xbox users get better performance in Fidelity mode. Here are all the changes.
Hogwarts Legacy patch notes for March 8 update
Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay, performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.
Hogwarts Legacy Bug Fixes:
- General
- Online
- Improve player account network registration and tracking.
- Fixed DLC related issues during pause menu, gear menu.
- Fixed DLC flying mount inventory issue potentially disappearing during a mission.
- Gameplay
- Missions
- Fixed blocker issue when unlocking the bandit camp cage before starting the mission. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-437.
- Fixed not being able to complete a quest during a specific conversation with Madam Kogawa missing from her desk. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-1173.
- Fixed avatar getting stuck between barrel and furnace by jumping or opening tool wheel.
- Fixed a duplication collision next to one of the store entrances.
- Fixed issue with waypoints being in the air instead of the ground within Hogsmeade.
- Fixed objective maker being over Fig properly after waiting period.
- Fixed missing exit prompt on some doors within Hogwarts.
- Fixed opening butterfly chests other than the intended ones for a quest doesn’t count toward mission progression. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-5620.
- Fixed butterflies to not appearing at the specified area to progress the mission again. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4807.
- Fixed incorrect merge mission progression.
- Fixed stability issue in the Spoons in the Potion’s classroom.
- Fixed stars being present when focusing telescope during Astronomy class on low settings. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-3032.
- Fixed stars brightness and pop issues with Astronomy mini-games.
- Fixed shields not displaying correctly during Crossing Wands missions.
- Broom flight
- Fixed player getting trapped while mounting a broom or while or rotating a statue.
- Fixed not landing on Viaduct bridge.
- Fixed mesh breaking when avatar mounts broom after teleporting in open area.
- Fixed flash and shuttering when mounting any broom.
- World Events
- Fixed wagon carts clipping into one another while avatar is blocking them.
- Fixed occasional respawning duplication of One-Man Band in Hogsmeade.
- Characters
- Fixed issue with characters that do not have hair.
- VFX
- Fixed broom speed parameters.
- Fixed enemy shields not displaying correctly during Cross Wands missions.
- Fixed enemy shields disappearing after being hit several times.
- Fixed visibility of constellations at the astronomy table.
- Fixed Dark Wizard Extortionist AOE lightning VFX attack remaining on screen.
- Missions
- Audio
- Fixed audio of waterfall in the cliffside based on avatars proximity.
- Update latest audio sound banks.
- UI
- Updated localization strings
- Fixed female avatar face appearing different from the creation preview during gameplay. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-543.
- Fixed transition between UI purchase window and forced conversation with vendors.
- Fixed map showing wrong path to the map chamber.
- Fixed damaged being represented when enemy is hit with transformation and Ancient Magic Throw. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4810.
- Improve tracking for Room of Requirement.
- Cinematics
- Updated facial animations.
- Fixed NPC treadmilling during the House Cup.
- Fixed blurred texture and LOD pop.
- Fixed Avatar robes appearing before Fig makes them appear before the sorting ceremony.
- Raytracing
- Improve stability and performance after long play throughs.
- Improve VFX performance during while raytracing.
- Improve performance by batching and caching raytracing buffers.
- Removed fog volumes for better BVH performance.
- Save Game
- Fixed not being able to talk to Vendors during sequential saves after issue being patched. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-590, HL-5260.
- Fixed streaming in and out after getting the ‘Dung Bomb’ field guide and loading a manual save.
- Fixed an issue when turning off the title and loading an auto-save during final credits causing an infinite loading screen.
- Fixed voice pitch setting save issue with avatar.
- Performance and Stability
- Fixed streaming issues throughout Hogwarts.
- Fixed crash when common room is being shown to the player.
- Fixed crash with skeletal mesh.
- Fixed crash with deflection impacts.
- Fixed crash when reading dictionary files.
- Fixed performance when using ancient magic squash finisher on elevated Thornback Ambusher in Rune Door arena.
- Improve rendering performance of translucent objects.
- Fixed crash during a story graph.
- Fixed streaming of plants in the Slytherin Common Room.
- Fixed several memory leaks.
- Fixed crash with map icon state.
- Fixed crash with invalid UI.
- Fixed streaming out of the Great Hall while navigating Hogwarts. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-71.
- Fixed crash during audio occlusion checks around player.
- Fixed crash when using explosive barrels.
- Fixed crash when using Incendio spell.
- Fixed crash when using Accio, Congringo, or Stupefy spells.
- Fixed crash when updating gear items.
- Fixed crash recursive crash with Solomons shields.
- Fixed crash with mount zones.
- Fixed crash during combat cursed lifetime.
- Fixed crash during and spawning race on broom.
- Fixed occlusion culling with doors opening and closing.
- Fixed occlusion culling issue.
- Fixed a crash when travelling to Professor Fig’s classroom.
- Fixed crashes related with Niagara and destructible related VFX.
- Fixed a crash with damage over time not registering correctly.
- Fixed crash spawning actor not being stored correctly.
- Fixed crash with spawning actors correctly.
- Fixed crash during character creation. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-232.
- Fixed optimization animation instancing.
- Fixed crash with moving stairs.
- Fixed crash with VFX after prolonged play throughs.
- Fixed crash related transformations in Overland.
- Fixed crash dealing with object state.
- Fixed crash with parry in combat.
- Fixed crash with VFX AOE.
- Fixed crash with hints.
- Fixed crash with achievements with an invalid online user id.
- Fixed crash while speaking to Rackham.
- Fixed crash when using Wingardium.
- Fixed performance drops experienced during longevity of the game.
- Fixed performance drop in Divination classroom.
- Miscellaneous
- Updated “Special Thanks” credits and legal lines.
- Online
- PS5
- Gameplay
- Characters
- Fixed character lip-sync animation when “Original Audio” is set.
- Characters
- Cinematics
- Fixed localized VO not playing correctly when set to “Original Audio” is set.
- Controllers
- Improve LED effects.
- Activities and Game Help
- Improve Activities performance update and memory usage.
- Update to Game Help hints and videos.
- Gameplay
- XSX
- Cinematics
- Fixed black flickering on characters face.
- Fixed graphical glitches with Fig’s head when he first opens the door. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-29.
- Fixed shadow flicker in tea cup.
- Performance and Stability
- Improved frame rate performance issue when dismissing the contextual menu in Hogwarts Legacy.
- Improve fidelity mode performance for smooth 30 FPS experience.
- Cinematics
