How To Build a Monorail in LEGO Fortnite?

Epic Games never fails to impress their audience, as they have once again done that with the new LEGO Fortnite. This new game mode introduced a sandbox-like survival adventure into this 2017-released game, which was known for being a battle royale. The new sandbox gameplay encourages players to do a lot of crafting for survival.

Establishing transportation is a crucial step in any survival game, as it helps players to travel between two locations. One of the most efficient ways of transportation in the newly-introduced Fortnite mode is the monorail. Here is everything about monorails, including the step-by-step guide to building one.

What is a Monorail in LEGO Fortnite, and what are its uses?

When players start their journey in LEGO Fortnite, one of the biggest challenges they face is doing a lot of back and forth between places to bring resources. This takes a lot of time for players to walk to these locations. But with the monorail, they drastically reduced the time required to travel to those same areas.

Monorail is also useful for players who have multiple bases across the map. It might not be required for upgrading the village, but it is definetly one of the most crucial builds to have.

A detailed guide on how to make a Monorail in LEGO Fortnite

Now that we understand the significance of the monorail, the question is how fans can build one in the game. They should just need to follow the step-by-step guide below.

Players must have the required items: a Dynamic Foundation, an Activation Switch, four Small Wheels, a Large/Small Thruster, a 4x4x2 Wood Foundation, and multiple 4x12x2 Granite Foundations.

They should look for two elevated areas to build the station. If there are no natural elevations, fans can create an artificial one.

Connect the stations with multiple Granite Foundations, which will act as the monorail tracks.

Then, players need to place a Dynamic Foundation on the tracks with the wheels attached underneath the foundation and on their sides.

Place the Wood foundation on one side of the monorail and attack a thruster.

Finally, place the Activation Switch on the monorail to run it.

That’s all fans need to know for having a proper working monorail in LEGO Fortnite. We hope this guide will be helpful for many players.