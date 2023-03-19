How to Tame and Breed a Horse in Minecraft Update 1.19.70!

Horses are really useful as pets when you tame them in Minecraft. They have a lot of utility and will provide faster travel options for you rather than on foot. Taming them is not a tall task at all and they are one of the best pets to have. That is why this article will look at how you can tame horses and breed them so you can start an animal farm. First, we will discuss how you can find them and then look at the process.

Taming and Breeding Horses in Minecraft; a Simple Guide

Taming a Horse

We have covered breeding horses on the blog before. However, let us start from scratch. Horses are usually found in plain hills and savannahs, there are many colors of horses so you will have plenty of options. To tame a horse, all you need to do is approach it and Right-Click which will make your character climb on top of it. You will need to keep repeating this step until you see hearts on the side of your horse.

To lead it toward your animal farm you will need either a lead or a saddle. Repeat this process with another horse so you can have at least two on your farm. Once you have two, you can make as many as you can.

Finding Golden Carrots or Apples

To breed horses, you will need either Golden Carrots or Golden Apples. Golden apples are found in treasure chests all over the nether and the overworld. To make them, however, you will need Golden Ingots. You can mine gold and then smelt them to create ingots. Put one apple on the crafting table (middle row, middle box) surrounded by golden ingots and craft. This will make a golden apple.

You can do the same thing with a carrot but they are less expensive than the apple. Put the carrot in the middle of the crafting table surrounded by bare golden nuggets and craft.

Breeding Horses

Make sure you have two of the golden foods ready. Once your horses are in an enclosed space, you can go ahead and feed them the golden foods. Hearts will appear around their heads and in a few moments, a baby horse will appear. Now the foal will take twenty minutes to turn into an adult horse, but you can speed up the process by feeding it wheat, carrots, and hay.

That is everything you need to know about taming and breeding horses in the game. For more Minecraft-related articles, you can check out our Archives. Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more content!