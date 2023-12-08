Capcom premiers Monster Hunter Wilds at The Game Awards, will release in 2025

The Game Awards 2023 was full of many exciting surprises, one of them was Capcom announcing their upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds, which is set to release in 2025. An announcement trailer was released to show glimpses into this upcoming action RPG.

In the trailer, we saw the player getting chased by a herd of monsters across. It also showed there would be various settings available in the game, dom big wide fields or rocky caves. Moreover, this upcoming title is going to be the next multiplayer in the Monster universe after 2021’s Monster Hunter Rise.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/monsterhunter/status/1732974077751488588?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There is not much available about the game yet, but Capcom will reveal more about the Monster Hunter Wilds in the summer of 2024. However, fans can expect it to be a good game after looking back at the success of past Monster games.

We would keep fans updated whenever new information is available about this upcoming action RPG from Capcom.