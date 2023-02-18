VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports, Day 5 schedule, where to watch and more

Day 5 of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will commence today and the match to look out for is the one between Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports. This match will mark the end of Quarter Finals of the Alpha group. Both teams represent the America and Pacific region. Here is the VCT LOCK IN 2023 schedule.

The single-elimination format of the VCT had been brutal on many teams but EG and TE made to the second stage of Alpha group.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Schedule for Day 5

Check out the #VCTLOCKIN ALPHA bracket heading into Day 5. pic.twitter.com/e1e2BiJBrt — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 18, 2023

The second match of the day will be between Evil Geniuses and Talon Esports. Both the teams will be fighting for a spot in the semi-finals and the additional advantage is that the winner for each group will get $100,000.

Here is the schedule for the matches:

Saturday, February 18

DRX vs Cloud9 : 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports: 12 pm PST, 9 pm CET, 1.30 am IST

Sunday, February 19

Alpha Semifinal 1

Alpha Semifinal 2

Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports head to head details, line-up

Going into this match, EG does have a lot of players to choose for as their playing five. With a full 10-man roster, the team could completely shock their opponents today by doing something unpredictable.

Talon Esports, on the other hand, had the biggest underdog story in the last match. They were playing against a Brazilian team and had the crowd’s momentum largely against them. However, they triumphed in the end.

Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports line-up prediction

While the teams have not faced each other yet, they have won their respective matches. While Evil Geniuses could play anyone, here are the predicted line ups for both the teams.

Evil Geniuses

Brendan “BcJ” Jensen

Etahn “Ethan” Arnold

Alexander “jawgemo” Mor

Kelden “Boostio” Pupello

Christine “potter” Chi (Head Coach)

Corbin “C0M” Lee

Talon Esports

Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut

Panyawat “Sushiboys” Subsiriroj

Patiphan “Patiphan” Chaiwong

Apiwat “garnetS” Apiraksukumal

Yuttanagorn “Zeus” Kaewkongyai (Head Coach)

Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard

How to watch VCT LOCK IN 2023 live stream?

The matches can be spectated live on ValorantEsports‘ YouTube, Twitch and official website.

Matches for Omega group will start on 22nd February, 2023.

