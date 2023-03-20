How to fix Diablo 4 Low FPS for PC, PS4 and PS5

The first phase of the Diablo 4 beta has commenced and players are already diving into the game. The ones running it on PC may encounter low frame rates due to the game still being a work in progress. This guide will tell you how to fix Diablo 4 low FPS issues for PC, PS4, and PS5.

Players will have to keep in mind that this guide is only for pre-order beta testing and the open beta. The full game will launch on June 6, 2023.

How to quickly fix Diablo 4 Low FPS for PC, PS4, and PS5

The time has come. #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access starts NOW. Pre-purchase to play today: https://t.co/yCzAvGq3rh pic.twitter.com/RH9qgICuA6 — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023

Since Diablo 4 is still a few months away from launch, players trying the game in the Beta stage are likely to face some issues. If the low FPS is in your PC, then players should start by checking whether their PC meets the requirements set by Blizzard for the game.

For PC

Players should at least match the minimum requirements if not the recommended settings. If these criteria are met, players can follow the steps given below:

If the Battle.net App is in the process of downloading the game, let the installation take place and then try playing it.

Update your drivers and operating system so that compatibility is not an issue.

Close all applications that might take up memory and allow the game to run on its own.

Players on laptops should optimize their power management and graphics setttings.

Last but not least, players should lower their settings within the game to improve performance.

For Console

If players are facing this issue on console, the only option right now is to wait for an update to roll out. If the problem still persists, players can try contacting Blizzard Customer Support.

When is Diablo 4 releasing?

The #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access ends tomorrow at 12PM PDT. Pre-purchase to play today before it’s over: https://t.co/cv01dfA5Tt pic.twitter.com/VjZQe4KccW — Diablo (@Diablo) March 19, 2023

The open beta for everyone will release on March 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. PDT and ends on March 27 at 12 p.m. PDT. The full game will release on June 6, 2023. Stay tuned for more guides when the open Beta is available.