“If he didn’t have a dog teammate” – Valkyrae remembers a Fortnite teammate’s mother blamed her for son’s defeat

The YouTube streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is one of the biggest names in the streaming community. She has shown her gaming skills in many streams, but once her Fortnite teammate’s mother called her “dog teammate” for losing a tournament.

Advertisement

In a recent live stream, the 31-year-old streamer shared about her participating in a tournament soon. But it led her to recall a past incident when she participated in a Fortnite tournament, which she eventually lost. However, her in-game partner’s mother blamed Valkyrae for her son’s defeat at the competition.

“I’ve also been in a tournament where my duo in Fortnite’s mother was telling the host that her son would have won the tournament if he didn’t have a dog teammate like me. Yeah that’s happened to me. She worded it differently, but she pretty much was like my son’s duo is holding him back essentially.”

Advertisement

Which Fortnite player’s mother blamed Valkyrae for her son’s defeat?

This incident that still haunts Valkyrae is nearly from four years ago. It was an event hosted by Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, where he made a duo of an amateur and professional Fortnite player. So, he partnered the “YouTube Queen” with the pro-Fortnite player Josue “Faze Sway” Burgos.

As an amateur, Valkyrae couldn’t compete at the same level as her professional partner. Although it was not a major tournament, Sway’s mother didn’t let it slide. She went on to Twitter and talked about how her son lost only because of Valkyrae. The latter responded that it was not a professional competition and apologized.

Even in the recent livestream when she was talking about this incident, she claimed it was rough. She again stated how it was a pro-amateur competition where she was an amateur player. Moreover, Valkyrae still has some resentment from that incident.

Advertisement

Rae isn’t practicing for an upcoming gaming tournament

The “YouTube Queen” revealed she would soon be participating in a gaming tournament, which is most likely to be a Valorant one. But Valkyrae isn’t practicing for the event seriously and claims to continue her life normally. Her strategy for the competition is to try her luck since she has claimed to win tournaments with this strategy in the past.

“I’m preparing for a tournament soon. But instead of practicing, I’m just gonna keep doing what I always do and just wing it I guess. I’ve won some tournaments in my days.”

If you found this interesting, also read about how Valkyrae hinted at collaborating with the pop star-turned-streamer Madison Beer by clicking here.