EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC: How to Get This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has made the holiday season even more exciting by releasing the Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon. Fans have the excellent opportunity to add this English legend to their squad. Here is everything to know about it, including how to obtain it.

Winter Wildcards is a seasonal and festive celebration of the past, present, and future in Ultimate Team. As part of this new promo, EA would release special cards with improved stats, ratings, and new Playstyles. Furthermore, Icons are included in this ongoing campaign.

What are the stats of the Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon?

The Base Icon card for the English center-back is 90-rated. As an Icon, it is one of the most wanted cards in the game. Moreover, Electronic Arts recently released a better version, the 91-rated Winter Wildcards Icon. This new card has some mind-blowing stats, but the 99-dribbling and 93-defending stand out the most.

Icon cards are known for having impressive stats, and Moore’s Winter Wildcards Icon is no different. Aside from having impressive stats, this card will help fans create competitive hybrid league squads because Icons always offer better chemistry.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Moore Winter Wildcards Icon is exclusive to Squad Building Challenge, so fans won’t be opening multiple packs or searching through the Transfer Market to obtain it. Like other Winter Wildcards SBCs, EA didn’t make the English legend’s one simple to complete. They would have to create seven starting elevens while meeting some requirements.

Born Legend

There should be exactly eleven Rare Bronze players in the lineup.

Rising Star

There should be exactly eleven Rare Silver players in the lineup.

On a Loan

There should be exactly eleven Gold players in the lineup.

The Three Lions

There should be one English player in the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

League Legend

There should be one Premier League player in the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

Fans might have to spend nearly 335,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to assemble the required squads. Although using untradeable or spare cards will allow fans to use fewer coins. They can compete in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more coins and cards if they run out of them.

If EA FC 24 players want the 91-rated Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon, they must complete the respective SBC as soon as possible because this Ultimate Team challenge will expire after a few days.