“The most difficult thing” – Valkyrae claims giving sister’s wedding speech was more difficult than hosting an award show

Hosting an award night might be a tough job for many. But that is not the case with streaming star Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, as giving a speech at her sister’s wedding seemed tougher than hosting the Streamer Awards.

Valkyrae is one of the elite female streamers who has over 9.35 million subscribers on YouTube. She is famous for playing video games or chatting with her audience on live streams. In fact, her fun content even led her to win many prestigious awards, including the Game Award.

But the 31-year-old hasn’t always attended awards shows to be on the receiving side. She presented an award at the Game Award 2022 and later hosted the Streamer Awards 2023 with the founder QTCinderella. Still, these didn’t make her as nervous as she was at her sister’s wedding.

Valkyrae was nervous about giving a speech at her sister’s wedding

Valkyrae recently attended her younger sister KC’s wedding. Her sister is no stranger to Rae’s audience, as she has appeared in some of her livestreams. The “YouTube Queen” has been talking about KC’s wedding for the past few months.

Being the older sister, Valkyrae had to take on many responsibilities, including being the maid of honor for KC. Rae also spent over $50,000 on this wedding as a lovely gift for her sister’s new life. Yet, none of this worried her as much as giving a wedding speech.

Being the maid of honor, the “YouTube Queen” had the responsibility of giving a speech at KC’s wedding. It might be a piece of cake for her, as she hosted an award show in front of a live audience of hundreds and millions watching online. But she claimed it made her more nervous than hosting the Streamer Awards.

“I was like, I’ve been on stage hosting. I’ve been on stage many times and even hosted an award show but this is hands down the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do.”

Valkyrae shared how she generally giggles while nervous and was doing it throughout the speech. But the people at the wedding comforted the streaming star by laughing at her jokes. She eventually ended up giving a fun and emotional speech, which she also shared with her livestream’s audience.

The 31-year-old apparently got a little teary-eyed while giving her fun yet emotional speech. But everything ended just fine.