Adin Ross Gets Mentioned on the Official UFC Broadcast, Meets Donald Trump and Dana White at the Event

Adin David Ross had a field day at UFC 299 since he got a shoutout on the official broadcast and also got to meet celebrities like Dana White and Donald Trump. His back-breaking journey as a live streamer has led him to celebrity status, especially after joining and becoming the face of Kick.com. Thereafter, Adin has been honored as a special guest at several events including Power Slap and UFC.

Recently, the streamer attended the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center in Miami. However, Adin’s fans were in for a surprise as commentators on the official broadcast introduced Adin Ross by name and even counted him among the stars attending the event. Fans who tuned into the broadcast, heard the commentators say, “So many stars around tonight, Adin Ross is with us here for UFC…” while the screen mentioned his name as an online streamer.

It was quite clever of Adin to wear his “Brand Risk” merchandise to the event. Although his apparel line is already making a profit, this move can help him with marketing, especially now that he has been featured on National TV. Apart from being delighted to see the streamer’s merch, fans claimed that Adin has finally made it and should no longer be known as a “brand risk.” Furthermore, similar to his New York stream, the 23-year-old was being swarmed by numerous fans at the event, proving how far he has come as a streamer.

Will Donald Trump feature in one of Adin Ross’ upcoming streams?

The UFC 299 event turned out to be very eventful for Adin Ross. Although the streamer had met Dana White and Donald Trump back in 2023, he did not give up on the grind to meet the 45th President of the United States a second time. A video captured by a fan has been going viral on social media which clearly shows the star streamer meeting and greeting Trump and Dana White at the event while being surrounded by a crowd.

The 23-year-old had claimed to bring Dana White and Donald Trump on his livestream in September 2023. Unfortunately, that never happened and fans lost trust in his words. Surprisingly such claims have resurfaced again. However, this time, not Adin himself, but an X account named AdinUpdate, known to provide regular updates, claimed that the 23-year-old will be featuring Trump on his stream very soon.

The online community was very excited to see Adin Ross with Trump and Dana White at the UFC event. They named Adin the “Ultimate GOAT”, and exclaimed that a collaboration with Trump could be massive. However, considering how the Kick streamer had not kept his promise previously, some suggest that fans should take the announcement with a grain of salt.