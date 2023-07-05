“I’m a bad liar” – Fuslie shares how she failed to tell TinaKitten a lie

Leslie “Fuslie” Fu might be one of the best streamers in the world, but she might not be the best liar. On a recent livestream, the American streamer shared how she failed to tell a lie to her roommate and fellow streamer Christina “TinaKitten” Kenyon.

Fuslie lives with fellow big-name female streamers like Valkyrae, kkatamina, Yvonne, and TinaKitten. Together this group of streamer roommates are called roomies. There is a massive fanbase for this group, who love to see the shenanigans between them. Recently, Fuslie shared such an incident with her fans on livestream.

The 30-year-old streamer loves talking to her audience during her livestream. She often shares many memories with fans. In a recent livestream, Fuslie shared how she tried to tell a lie to TinaKitten. However, she failed at lying, as TinaKitten immediately caught her lie.

“She’s like you’re a liar. You’re lying and I was like okay, fine. She’s like okay you don’t have to lie to me… I’m a bad liar, she called me out instantly.”

Why Fuslie had to lie to TinaKitten?

TinaKitten is the newest addition to the roomies and only moved in a few months ago when Sykkuno left the house. In her new house’s backyard, she spotted a strawberry plant. She then claimed they would taste good despite the didn’t look great. Tina then plucked some of those fruits from the backyard to eat.

Fuslie was there with Tina when she plucked those strawberries. The latter asked the 30-year-old to was those fruits to eat them. After washing the strawberries, Fuslie tasted one and was disappointed by the sour taste. But she didn’t want to upset her young roommate. Hence, she decided to tell her a lie about those strawberries being sweet.

“So, I washed the strawberries and I ate it. I was like this is really sour. But I didn’t say it right. I’m gonna tell her that this is the sweetest strawberry, but it’s gonna be a lie. But I’m gonna tell her because she seems so happy and excited. Tina comes in and I was like Tina this is the sweetest strawberry.”

However, the YouTube streamer isn’t that good when she has to tell a lie. Tina immediately caught Leslie’s lie about the strawberries. She was a little upset that her roommate had to lie to her. But Tina then claimed despite the sour taste, those fruits still looked “nice and red.”

