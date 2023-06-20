“I’m disappointed” – xQc calls out Pokimane and HasanAbi for their views on the ongoing Kick vs. Twitch drama

Kick and Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel is disappointed in his fellow streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker. The latter two recently criticized the Canadian streamer for his big move to the rival streaming platform.

Since the early days of the streaming community, there have been controversies among streamers. The latest streamer drama is between three giants of this field: xQc, Pokimane, and HasanAbi. This drama began with xQc signing a lucrative contract worth $100 million with Kick.

Th2 27-year-old was not satisfied with the purple platform’s policy of a 70/30 split. He has raised his voice against it on multiple streams. Eventually, he left Twitch to join Kick for its 95/5 division. Following this move, streamers like Pokimane and HasanAbi criticized xQc.

“I’m disappointed,” said xQc after hearing his fellow Twitch streamers’ criticism of him bagging the major Kick deal.

xQc slams HasanAbi and Pokimane for their criticism

There is a war going on between Twitch and Kick, as many renowned streamers are leaving the former side to join the latter. The Twitch icon xQc is also among them to join the Stack and Trainwreck-backed platform. This move gained massive attention on the internet with various opinions about it.

The “Twitch Queen” Pokimane stated that Kick is making money for Twitch, as Kick uses the Interactive Video Service of Twitch’s parent company, Amazon. Following Imane’s comment, Hasan claimed that xQc switched sides for profit by hosting gambling streams. After all, Twitch prohibits such streams.

After hearing this criticism, Felix didn’t stay quiet. He decided to share his opinion on the matter.

“If it was only about money, nobody would care. I understand if it was only about money then I wouldn’t be talking about this. I [would have] just turned the stream off and I would ignore all this sh*t. There are goals that are passed that and people who discredit that are f*cking cringe.”

The 27-year-old further shared his disappointment at Hasan for criticizing his move while defending Pokimane for her opinion.

“Hasan is being disingenuous as f*ck. I’m disappointed. I’m gonna be honest with you, I’m disappointed. Sorry, Hasan, I’m disappointed. I get it. Protect queen Poki at all costs – means she gets to say whatever she wants and just claim dogsh*t and she’s given a free pass because she’s Poki. I get it Hasan.”

There is yet to hear from HasanAbi and Pokimane after xQc slammed their opinions. As for the Canadian streamer, he is enjoying the new platform. However, he signed a non-exclusive contract with Kick. So fans might see him stream on Twitch sometimes.