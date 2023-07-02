“I’m excited for this one man” – DrDisrespect got excited after watching Dune: Part Two trailer

The whole world is eagerly looking forward to the release of Dune: Part Two. Among them is the renowned YouTube streamer Herschel “DrDisrespect” Beahm IV, who got extremely excited after looking at the trailer on his livestream.

DrDisrespect is well known for his gaming live streams. He is one of the hardest people to impress on the internet. Even his beloved game series, Call of Duty, has not been able to meet the standards. But the epic sci-fi movie Dune grasped the 41-year-old streamer’s attention.

Recently, Doc reacted to the official second trailer of the upcoming Dune: Part Two with his audience on the YouTube live stream. The “Two-Time” couldn’t hide his excitement on the stream, as he had a massive smile while seeing the action-packed trailer. DrDisrespect then shared his excitement about the movie with his fans.

“Hey, I’m excited for this one man.”

DrDisrespect wants the complete vibe while watching Dune: Part Two

Many rewatch past TV series or movie franchise installments before watching a new addition. It seems the “Two-Time” DrDisrespect also follows this unspoken rule. While reacting to the latest Dune: Part Two trailer, he shared his plan to watch Dune: Part One before watching the upcoming sequel.

“I’m definitely re-watching the first one right before this one again.”



The 41-year-old is eagerly looking forward to watching the highly-anticipated sequel of Dune. He wants the best experience while watching this upcoming sci-fi movie. So, DrDisrespect also shared how he plans to turn watching Dune: Part Two into a crazy event for himself.

“[A] 300 inch projection screen system, infinity pool, in the background LED lights, [and] the geysers popping out of the infinity pool. It’s going to be an event.”



Dune: Part Two is a sci-fi movie and the direct sequel to 2021’s Dune: Part One. The French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve directed the film with talented actors like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin, reprising their roles. Moreover, the sequel will feature new faces like Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

This movie adapts the plot of the 1965 novel Dune Frank Herbert. This movie will continue the journey of Paul Atreides, who has reunited with Chani and the Fremen. He will be looking for ways to prevent the terrible fate that only he can see while also seeking to revenge against those who destroyed his family.

