Adin Ross Playboi Carti: Adin Ross Has a Full Conversation With Playboi Carti in His Recent Stream Leaving Fans Divided

Several days after making the promise, Adin David Ross might finally come forward with the most-awaited Adin Ross X Playboi Carti Kick livestream. For a brief backstory, the streamer’s initial attempt to collaborate with the rapper on February 5, 2024, turned out to be a disaster. Although Adin himself was annoyed about the situation, he promised his fans to bring back the rapper for a proper session.

Advertisement

Although Adin went silent soon after much to the dismay of his fans, he finally came up with some good news in his latest livestream. In the stream, Adin went on to call the rapper in order to discuss their pending collaboration. In fact, the streamer wasted no time on small talk and jumped right to the point asking, “Yo, Carti, we gotta do part 2 at the warehouse. You gotta come to Miami and come do it.”

The rapper did not sound the most interested but still ended up accepting the request. The Kick streamer reviewed their previous collaboration attempt and instructed Carti to speak freely to him and his chat. Playboi Carti was quick to respond to this and explained how he was just shy the previous time and did not mean any harm to Adin or his fans. Keeping in mind the serious nature of the disastrous collab attempt, it was interesting to see Adin Ross accept Carti’s apology.



Advertisement

Playboi Carti calls Adin Ross during a stream and has a full conversation with him this time. pic.twitter.com/G6EhwvPtC0 — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) February 16, 2024

Just moments later, Adin hung up the call claiming he would keep in touch to plan the collaboration. Hence, based on the conversation, Adin Ross might successfully bring back Playboi Carti to his stream this time although the exact dates are still unknown.

What did Playboi Carti do?

Adin Ross is a highly celebrated live streamer in the industry and is well known for his collaboration streams. However, Adin still set the sky as his limit and planned a livestream featuring Playboi Carti, one of the big names in the music industry. The stream was even sponsored by Kick and the rapper was paid $2 million in cash as well as a Ferrari for just a couple of hours of his time.

Playboi Carti leaves Adin Ross’ stream after 10 minutes with $2,000,000 pic.twitter.com/2Is3r2cy52 — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) February 5, 2024

The stream was to take place on February 5, 2023, and as expected, over 500k viewers had signed in to witness history being made. However, the event did not go as planned. Although Playboi Carti appeared on camera, he neither spoke complete lines nor did he take off the mask and reveal his face to have a conversation with Adin. Instead, he stayed on camera for just a few minutes before leaving with 2 million dollars in cash.



Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rjswiftofficial/status/1758314603962859767?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Naturally, Carti faced massive backlash following this incident. However, to everyone’s surprise, on February 6, 2024, the rapper accepted an invitation to appear on Adin’s stream a second time Although the streamer is working his hardest to make the rerun possible, fans still doubt if Carti will keep his word. A commenter even doubted if the person on call was Playboi Carti, but most agreed that the collaboration will be the biggest in history if Adin can make it work.