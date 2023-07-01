HasanAbi bid $6,750 to win Valkyrae’s sword

Besides going head-to-head with Karl Jacobs to win the “AmongUs” trunks of ‘Thomas “Sykkuno,” the Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Parker also went all out to buy fellow streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstteter’s sword.



Some big names from the streaming scene recently assembled to host an auction event. The streamers auctioned some of their belongings there, and the money raised through it went into helping a charity. At the auction, “YouTube Queen” Valkyrae put on her cutlass sword for sale.

The 31-year-old is one of the streaming royalties, so many were interested in buying her first sword. From a starting bid of $500, it soon went into thousands. Many streamers in the room went for the sword, but HasanAbi kept raising the bid.

Valkyrae’s sword eventually got a massive bid of $6,000. But Hasan finally countered it with an increment of $750. Following it, no one raised the bif any further. Hence, HasanAbi ended up winning Valkyrae’s first sword.

Why HasanAbi wanted to win Valkyrae’s sword?

The auctioneer and YouTuber Connor Marc “CDawgVA” Colquhoun questioned HasanAbi why he spent $6,750 on Valkyrae’s sword. The 31-year-old revealed the reason behind it was their incomplete blacksmith collaboration. As a consequence of that collaboration, he wanted to keep this sword.

“So a long time ago, we were supposed to do a blacksmithing stream together. And then we had like only half of the sword. Then you know, Rae’s been too busy to complete the sword. So I was like all right, I might as well get this one instead, you know.”

Then Valkyrae got up and asked whether she would have to send a personal message to Hasan. After all, she promised earlier that she would sign the sword and send a personal message. After all, it was her first sword from her collection.

Valkyrae is looking for good swords for her collection

The YouTube Queen’s fans know about her likeness to swords, as she even has a wall full of them. But she recently parted ways with her first sword from the collection. However, she claims to stop collecting them for a while but plans to collect more again.

“I kind of stopped collecting for a while. But I am starting it back up. So, I’m looking for some good swords.”

Giving away the first item from their collection could be hard for anybody. But that’s not the case with Valkyrae. She not only auctioned her first sword but also doesn’t worry much about never receiving her The Game Awards trophy. Find out why the YouTube Queen did not get her prestigious awards by visiting here.