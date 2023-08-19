Alan Wake 2 delayed by ten days, gets a new release date

A highly anticipated sequel to Remedy Entertainment’s 2010 hit Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2 has been on every horror enthusiast’s radar. However, the developers recently announced that the game would be delayed by ten days.

The first Alan Wake was released back in 2010, and it soon garnered a cult following of sorts. However, it took years of asking for a continuation of the story before Remedy revealed that a sequel was in the works. Consequently, Alan Wake 2 was officially announced at the Game Awards 2021, and the developer confirmed that it would release on October 17, 2023. Yet, with Remedy now seemingly going back on their word, let’s take a look at the reasoning behind the decision, shall we?

Alan Wake 2 delayed due to a cluttered October release schedule

Alan Wake 2 is shaping up to be a thrilling and exciting sequel from all angles, as players will get to explore the spooky town of Bright Falls, Washington while investigating a series of ritualistic murders that delve into the paranormal. Likewise, it will feature two playable protagonists, namely Alan Wake, the writer, and Saga Anderson, the FBI agent responsible for solving the uncanny murders. In fact, the official description claims Saga will find herself getting drawn into a story written by Wake as the game blurs the lines of reality and delivers more of the mind-bending horror the prequel is known for.

Since Alan Wake 2 has been highly anticipated by horror enthusiasts, fans were delighted when Remedy announced that the game had gone gold. Although it is being planned as a digital-only release, players could not wait to get their hands on the sequel hoping it would unravel many of the mysteries left unsolved by the first game. However, the developer soon put a dent in such plans by announcing a sudden and unusual delay.

On August 17, 2023, the official Twitter (Now X) account of Alan Wake 2 announced that the game would face a further delay of ten days from its original release date. Hence, the release date was shifted from October 17 to October 27, 2023. Yet, fans need not get disappointed, as the devs hinted that they would give us a sneak peek into the world of the upcoming game about a week after the announcement.

It is unusual for a game to get delayed after going gold, and some fans were unhappy with the announcement. Nevertheless, the Alan Wake 2 team explained that October would see numerous AAA game releases, including Spider-Man 2, Lords of the Fallen, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Hence, they chose to delay Alan Wake 2 so players could experience its full glory without distraction from other releases.

Considering the reason given by the devs, we believe Alan Wake 2's delay was pretty reasonable.