Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Games for Couples

The Holidays are the best time to best time to spend with your loved ones, and Steam Winter Sale 2023 is packed with games for couples to enjoy. There is a huge library of co-op games that are great for building teamwork and improving trust between two souls. If you are willing to spend your free time in the warmth of a fireplace and enjoy with your special ones, we have made this list just for you.

Advertisement

Contents

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Games to Play With Your Loved Ones

Bread & Fred – $11.24

Portal 2 – $0.99

A Way Out – $4.49

Overcooked 2 – $6.24

It Takes Two – $9.99

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Games to Play With Your Loved Ones

Steam Winter Sale 2023 has provided discounts on various co-op games and is a great time to buy them. While you can play these games during the Holiday season, you can start them up any time of the year during date nights. While the library of Valve’s storefront is huge, only a select number of them are recommended by us.

Advertisement

All these games are very fun to play with your date and might even lead to hilarious moments at times. Without further ado, here is a list of games you should get on Steam to play with your better half.

(This list doesn’t follow a specific ranking order and are mere suggestions to consider.)

5) Bread & Fred – $11.24

Developer: SandCastles Studio

Publisher: Apogee Entertainment

Bread & Fred is an arcade-styled co-op platformer game that requires great teamwork between two. While this game has a single-player mode, it is always better to have a plus one to enjoy the magic of this game. Furthermore, the controls of this game are simple and easy on beginners.

The cutesy aesthetics of the game is something that has been loved by couples who have played the game already. Your task is to reach the peak of the mountain, which requires teamwork and an effective use of the physics system. Moreover, both Bread & Fred are tied by a rope, so if one of them falls then the other soon follows.

You need to time your jumps and trust your companion to complete your journey to the top. Keep in mind that you might fight a lot on every mess up, but take it in good sport and enjoy the game. Being a new game, Bread & Fred is available at a 25% discount and a is good purchase during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Advertisement

4) Portal 2 – $0.99

Developer: Valve

Publisher: Valve

Do you and your partner love puzzles? Then Portal 2 is the right option to choose during the Steam Winter Sale 2023. Released in 2011, the physics-based puzzle game is great for co-op and requires equal effort from both parties while playing the game. You need to use your surroundings to your advantage and get over hurdles together.

Your goal in Portal 2 is to participate in an experiment to see the potential of partnership. Both you and your partner are given a portal gun, and both are connected to the other. For instance, if you create an opening portal, then your partner has to create a closing portal.

By using these mechanics, you need to solve various puzzles that slowly get harder with each level. Every level is fun to play and you might spend hours trying to reach the end. Hence, if you wish to challenge your mind to the fullest, then this game is a must-buy during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

3) A Way Out – $4.49

Developer: Hazelight

Publisher: Electronic Arts

If you and your partner are fans of prison escape stories then A Way Out might be the game you should get during the Steam Winter Sale 2023. The split-screen co-op game developed by Hazelight has been critically acclaimed for its co-op experience and storytelling. Additionally, this game can be played both online and locally, which is great for long-distance relationships as well.

Both you and your partner have to play as Vincent and Leo to escape from prison and learn how they end up there. A Way Out has many great action sequences that require both players to do their best and get out of situations. The game seamlessly integrates the co-op part and doesn’t let anyone miss the action.

Moreover, the sound score of the game is great and makes you feel like you’re in an interactive movie. So, if you’re looking forward to a thrilling story with tonnes of co-op moments, you should try this.

2) Overcooked 2 – $6.24

Developer: Ghost Town Games Ltd., Team17

Publisher: Team17

Overcooked 2 is one of the best co-op games you can try and can be used as a party game for double dates too. The game is easy with controls and requires a lot of concentration and time management. Not only that, the game rushes you all the time to complete as many orders as possible which leads to disastrous moments.

If you’re down for the ultimate showdown of teamwork, then Overcooked 2 is packed with challenging levels that are fun to play. Your task is to run a restaurant with your partner and accomplish as many tasks as possible. The game also contains several fun levels and is much better than the first title.

Overcooked 2 has both local and online features, allowing you and your companion to play the game anywhere. During the Steam Winter Sale 2023, you can get this game at its lowest price and have a great time.

1) It Takes Two – $9.99

Developer: Hazelight

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Game of the Year 2021 winner, It Takes Two, is one of the best co-op games you can play this Holiday. Developed by A Way Out’s creator, the game delivers a one-of-a-kind two-player experience that will be loved by you and your partner. This game contains various levels that are unique and becomes more fun to play with every chapter.

The story of It Takes Two features May and Cody who are going through a rough patch and sent to a magical world to fix their relationship. The game has a great story and contains a lot of gags that would be relatable for couples. Additionally, levels are very fun and easy if your partnership is good enough.

As the plot of It Takes Two suggests, all the levels are created to develop companionship and reflect the same way in reality. This is probably one of the best games you can purchase during the Steam Winter Sale 2023 and play with your partner.