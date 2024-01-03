Top 5 Attackers Who Might Be Nominated for EA FC 24 Team of the Year

EA FC 24 has released several fascinating Ultimate Team campaigns so far, but the fans are eagerly waiting for Team of the Year (TOTY). This most-anticipated campaign might not be far away now that we’re in January, since Electronic Arts releases this campaign every year around this time.

Team of the Year is an annual Ultimate Team campaign released by Electronic Arts to commemorate a year of outstanding soccer action. They choose nearly 100 players from various leagues and different nationalities. Subsequently, they pick the best eleven from the enormous nomination list and honor them with special cards that have mind-blowing stats compared to their base editions.

Attackers are some of the most crucial players on a team since they are the ones that score goals. So, TOTY attackers are some of the most desired cards in Ultimate Team mode. Let’s have a look at the five offensive players deserving of being nominated for the upcoming TOTY campaign in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman is possibly one of the best strikers in the world right now. Although Mbappe failed to win the UCL again, his performance in Ligue 1 was of the elite level. He won the French league as the top scorer and is also a crucial figure in the revamped PSG and the French national team.

The 25-year-old is among the four 91-rated Rare Gold players in EA FC 24, while the 93-rated UCL Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) and Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) are his best cards. He could soon get his best card after getting nominated for TOTY, as he had a 97-rated one in FIFA 23.

Erling Haaland

The Norwegian striker had the best inaugural Premier League campaign last season. He helped Manchester City win a quintuple in the 2022/23 season, including the first-ever UCL title. He was also named the top-scorer in both Premier League and UCL. Moreover, he finished second in the Ballon d’Or ranking last year.

Like Mbappe, Erling Haaland also has a 91-rated Rare Gold card in the game. His best cards are the 94-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) and Dynasties. In FIFA 23, the 23-year-old failed to get nominated for TOTY, but this might be the year when he even gets the special card.

Lionel Messi

The 2023 season was quite spectacular for this legendary Argentine. He was no longer just the best player but as a World Champion. He won the record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or for the outstanding FIFA World Cup campaign. Moreover, he helped the MLS side Inter Miami lift their first silverware.

The 35-year-old has a 90-rated Rare Gold card, but his best edition is the 92-rated Radioactive. However, he could receive TOTY if ends up getting nominated for the upcoming campaign. After all, the Argentine was the highest-rated TOTY last year, as he had a rating of 98.

Caroline Graham Hansen

One of the most significant changes about Ultimate Team this year was the inclusion of women players. The Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the best to get nominated for EA FC 24 TOTY. She won Liga F and UEFA Women’s Champions League titles with Barcelona in 2023.

Hansen has a 90-rated Rare Gold card in EA FC 24, which the 91-rated Trailblazer and Team of the Week (TOTW) are her best editions. She could get a step closer to getting another great card if she gets nominated for TOTY.

Robert Lewandowski

The Polish international might have been struggling with his form since spring 2023. However, he filled the void for a goalscorer in the Barcelona squad last season. He was a crucial player that helped the Catalan side win LaLiga after many poor seasons. He also bagged the Pichichi Trophy for being the top LaLiga goalscorer last season.

Lewandowski’s base Ultimate Team card is a Rare Gold with a rating of 90. However, the 94-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) is the highest-rated one. The Pole was nominated for TOTY in FIFA 23 and could continue the trend in EA FC 24.

These are the five attacking players we believe should be nominated for the EA FC 24’s Team of the Year. So it will be intriguing to see if any of them make the nomination list and, ultimately, the final TOTY eleven.