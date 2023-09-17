“Don’t f**king scam me on Fortnite bro” – IShowSpeed calls the police on two kids for harassing and scamming him on Fortnite

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. started live streaming as his career at a very young age. Now Speed has over 20 million followers on YouTube and is one of the top-rated streamers in the world. IShowSpeed called the police on two kids for harassing and scamming him while playing Fortnite.

Speed has delivered a ton of viral moments on his live streams and vlogs but he is also known for his controversial nature. Speed was permanently banned from Twitch for the very same reason. Recently, Speed has been up to a lot of insane situations. Two of his most disturbing nightmares would be the IShowMeat incident and missing the penalty shot at the Sidemen Charity Match.

Speed has now had enough of public harassment, especially after the IShowMeat situation. Let’s dive in to know why Speed proceeded to call the police on the kids on Fortnite.

IShowSpeed makes the kids pay for their mistakes on Fortnite

Although IShowSpeed provides a variety of content while live streaming and vlogging, he is most passionate about football and gaming content. He is often seen playing a variety of games on stream and making it exciting for the viewers with his amusing reactions. After all the harassment from his fans after the IShowMeat situation he is down to teach people some lessons.

IShowSpeed while playing Fortnite on his most recent stream on YouTube came across a few annoying kids on the stream. But he handled the situation with ease. Speed first encountered a little kid on Fortnite who seemed to have called Speed “fat”. He immediately responded by letting the child know that he would be calling the police on him. Even after the kid pleads not to do so, Speed calls the police. He also stated “Bad a** kids bro, bad as s**t”.

Speed proceeded to inform the police about the kid’s Epic ID while the kid kept screaming and later stated “You are fat and ugly”. IShowSpeed offered to share the kid’s static IP with the police but the kid completely left the game. In another situation Speed was scammed multiple times during a single game. So he proceeded to call the police while on the kid while YouTube live-streaming as he begged not to do so.

He continued to share the kid’s Epic name and other details explaining that he was continuing to harass him. The police informed Speed that there were a lot of complaints about the kid and that they would be taking appropriate steps. The police also let him know that the kid could go to jail for around 12 years.

Netizens had widespread skepticism about whether IShowSpeed was really calling the police. While a few had their doubts, a few believed that the situation was real.

The IShowMeat Era continues

These were not the only times IShowSpeed had to call the police on some kids. In one of his previous streams on YouTube, Speed found two Estonian kids on OmeTV who proceeded to call him IShowMeat. IShowSpeed immediately decided to make a complaint to the police.

Speed explained his situation to the police officer and let him know that the kids were from Estonia. So he asked the police officer to contact the Estonian police department and put them behind bars. Although the kids were initially terrified, moments later Speed was shocked to see them laugh and have fun listening to music.

