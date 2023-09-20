The Kastov 74u is a good transitioning weapon that can be used as an SMG and an AR depending on the circumstance. Due to its versatility, it can be a great weapon in medium ranges. That is why, we will look at the best class loadout for the Kastov 74u in this piece.

Once upon a time, the Kastov 74u was one of the best weapons in the game. However, as time went on, the other weapons received major buffs. These weapons now overshadow this one. That does not mean it is a bad weapon. The Kastov 74u has its own niche, which is close to medium-range gunfights. In fact, the weapon’s power and SMG-like qualities make it perfect for medium ranges.

It is like the Chimera, with the power of an AR and the speed of an SMG. That is why, we are going to take a look at the best class loadout for the Kastov 74u to pinpoint what attachments suit it the best. Let us look at how you can make it one of the best weapons in the game.

The Best Kastov 74u Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

According to WZRanked, the Kastov 74u currently has a 0.3% pick rate. It is low but there are other weapons in the game which have an even lower pick rate. However, it is not as bad as people think it to be. With a bump in speed, it can be a highly competitive weapon due to its fire rate.

That being said, we are going to build it up as a Sniper Support weapon because that is where it shines the most. If we manage to increase its speed to the max, it can triumph over other close-range weapons. In the next section, we will look at a couple of alternatives if you do not have the Kastov 74u.

Kastov 74u Alternatives

There are many alternatives you can use in place of the Kastov 74u such as the Chimera and the Kastov 762. Both are decent options, especially the Kastov 762 if you are looking to take fights in medium to long ranges. However, if you are looking specifically for a Sniper Support weapon, then there is no better AR option than the Kastov 74u besides the Chimera.

Attachment Breakdown

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

True-TAC Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Barrel: BR209 Barrel

We start off with the 45-round Mag to ensure that the fundamentals are done right. The 45-round Mag ensures that we can face multiple enemies at the same time without having to reload. Besides, having extra bullets in the mag is never a bad idea. Subsequently, the FSS OLE-V Laser is a really good attachment that is going to help us with mobility and stability. It boosts ADS and sprint to fire speed along with aiming stability.

Follow that up with the True-TAC Grip. It boosts ADS and sprint to fire speed even further making the weapon more agile in closer ranges and on par with the SMGs. The Otrezat Stock is a good choice if your aim is to round out the weapon’s mobility. The attachment increases the sprint speed and aim walking speed. This allows you to strafe faster and move a lot smoother while ADSing.

Finish off the loadout with the BR209 Barrel. It increases the ADS speed even more and betters the overall movement speed making the Kastov 74u a lighter AR with an emphasis on speed and control.

Secondary

For the Secondary weapon, we are going to use the Overkill perk and equip a Signal 50. The Signal 50 is the most used Sniper Rifle right now and it is going to help us better this loadout. The Kastov is built for close to medium ranges. If you want to knock down an enemy in longer ranges, use the Signal 50. Here is a sample loadout for the Signal 50 that the professional players use.

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: 21.5″ Fluted Fift

21.5″ Fluted Fift Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Use these attachments and your Signal 50 will be deadlier than most weapons in the game including Marksmen and Battle Rifles.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Flashbang

Overkill is so that we can carry the Signal 50 with us. Double Time is going to help out a ton when it comes to close-range gunfights and survivability. The perk doubles the duration of the tactical sprint and increases the crouch movement speed by 30%. For the bonus perk, Fast Hands is the ideal option if you are using two different primary weapons. Not only does it increase the switch speed, but it also boosts the reload and equipment use speed.

High Alert is a must-have for survivability as your vision will pulse every time someone has their eye on you. It is a pretty useful perk to use. For the Lethal option, we recommend going with a good old Grenade. It is versatile in most situations. However, if you want something more compact and lethal, use the Throwing Knife since it can one-shot enemies.

For the tactical, we recommend going with the Flashbang because you are going to need it given that you are going to be aggressive with the Kastov 74u. However, if you prefer to play a more defensive game, use the Smoke Grenade.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is a good replacement for any other SMG Sniper Support loadout you can rock. The attachments on the weapon make it a good substitute for close-range weapons since it has mobility and inherent damage. The Signal 50 is going to aid you in longer ranges should you require it. The perks are built for survivability and aiding the Kastov 74u in close-range gunfights since you can reload faster and move quicker with Fast Hands and Double Time respectively.

That is all you need to know about this Kastov 74u loadout in Warzone 2. If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out and stay tuned to The SportsRush for more content.