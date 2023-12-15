LEGO Fortnite: How to stay warm?

Epic Games recently introduced three new Fortnite modes, and one of them is LEGO Fortnite. This new game mode brings the flavor of survival adventure to the popular battle royale. Its sandbox gameplay encourages players to be even more creative to survive the dangers of its world.

Upon starting the game, the players are dropped into the wilderness of LEGO Fortnite, where they face various dangers. But one of the most significant threats in any survival game is the nighttime. That is also the case with this new mode, and one of the biggest challenges players face is how to stay warm. Well, fret not because this step-by-step guide will teach you to protect yourself from the cold in the game.

Ways to say warm in LEGO Fortnite

There are many ways to survive the cold nights of LEGO Fortnite, like Torch, Campfire, and a Simple Sack. So, let’s find out more about these three in detail below.

Torch

It is not always possible to stay in one place in a survival game, and things get worse on a cold night. That’s where the torch comes into action, it offers mobility and warmth. Moreover, the torch is the best way to light up dark areas.

Now that we know the significance of a torch, let’s look at how to make one in the game.

Players would need a Crafting Bench.

They should then collect three Wood and five Vines, which they can easily find throughout the map.

Finally, use the Crafting Bench to create three Torches.

Campfire

When not moving, the most efficient way to stay warm is a Campfire. What makes a Campfire better than a Torch is that it can warm up more than one person. So, it would be helpful for players playing multiplayer or with villagers.

So, let’s find out what we need and how to build a Campfire in LEGO Fortnite. Follow the following steps for that.

Players need to acquire three Wood.

Then open the Build Menu and select Campire.

Finally, place the campfire in the required area.

Simple Shack

To survive a cold night, nothing can come close to a building. Yet, it is not easy to build a proper house minutes after stepping into this mode. Nevertheless, fans can easily make a Simple Shack to survive the night and stay warm.

Now, follow the steps below to build a Simple Shack in this new survival game mode.

